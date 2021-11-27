Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Purdue
Indiana travels to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers for the Old Oaken Bucket.
The Hoosiers are still winless in the Big Ten and look to grab its first conference win of the season on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 pm on FS1.
Below is the full week's coverage leading up to Saturday's kick.
A Look At Purdue:
Early Look: Getting to know Purdue (PREM)
Behind Enemy Lines: Purdue (PREM)
Coach Talk: Purdue HC Jeff Brohm discusses Indiana, Old Oaken Bucket (FREE)
A Look At The Matchup:
Three keys to an Indiana win over Purdue (PREM)
WATCH: Tom Allen previews Old Oaken Bucket matchup with Purdue (FREE)
Preview: Indiana seeks to turn tide of season, hold onto Old Oaken Bucket trophy (FREE)
Other Storylines:
