Staff Picks: Indiana vs Purdue

Indiana heads to West Lafayette for the season finale as it looks to get its first Big Ten win of the season. The Old Oaken Bucket rivalry didn't take place last season due to COVID issues with both teams, so IU still holds on to the bucket from its 2019 win over Purdue. Kick is set for 3:30 pm ET on Saturday. TheHoosier.com staff gives their take on the matchup.

Jim Coyle

Yeah it has been an abysmal season. A season that began with an expectation that this year's 'Bucket Game' would help determine which January bowl game Indiana would be going to. Instead the 2-9 Hoosiers are playing for pride and to put a blemish on a successful year for the Boilermakers. The odds are not in Indiana's favor, but there's something about a good old fashioned rivalry game and upsets. And Tom Allen could sure use the boost. For that to happen Indiana will have to do something different on offense and by something different I mean start Grant Gremel at quarterback. The health of Indiana's secondary will determine if the Hoosiers have a chance at holding off what expects to be a challenging assignment going up against a Jeff Brohm offense with David Bell in the line up. I think Indiana makes it closer than expected, but Purdue gets the W. Prediction: Purdue 36, Indiana 31

Alec Lasley

It's the end of a brutal season for the Hoosiers but I'm not sure Saturday will be any different than the entire 2021 season. It looks like IU will be starting walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel -- the fourth QB to start a game this season for the Hoosiers. The offense hasn't proven to be a threat to any defense for the entirety of the game this year and with Gremel, there isn't much that would change that opinion. There are multiple injured players that will likely still be out for Indiana on Saturday and if the Hoosiers can't get some of their secondary players back, it'll be another long day for the defense. Prediction: Purdue 27, Indiana 10

Matt Byrne

Purdue quarterback Aidan O' Connell has thrown for nearly 2,900 passing yards, the 18th most in the NCAA. Purdue will be able to pick apart Indiana's injured secondary. IU's offense has been struggling greatly these past few games. I don't see it changing drastically enough to be able to compete in a shootout. Donaven McCulley struggled to throw against Minnesota, and even if walk-on Grant Gremel plays, it's a tall task to make his first start on the road in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry. I predict the trophy landing back in Purdue's hands. Prediction: Purdue 35, Indiana 10



Keegan Nickoson

I think Grant Gremel gives Indiana the best chance to win, and he has the ability to string together some drives through the air, with that being said, George Karlaftis is going to set up camp in the backfield. Purdue is a good team with a lot of weapons, including David Bell. If Indiana doesn’t have a healthy Tiawan Mullen the D is going to struggle. Prediction: Purdue 30, Indiana 13

Trevor Gersmehl

If Indiana could end this catastrophic season in some form of victory they’d take it. Holding onto the Bucket would be a good way to do so. However, Purdue is a good team and given what the Hoosiers have showed us all year, I just don’t buy that they could pull off a victory. Prediction: Purdue 31, Indiana 10

John Alden