Three keys to an Indiana win over Purdue

The Hoosiers travel to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in their season finale as Indiana attempts to retain possession of the Old Oaken Bucket.

Indiana will be looking to end the season on a positive note by stealing a win from their arch rival in front of their home crowd on senior day.

Although the Hoosiers have struggled mightily this season, there’s always a chance for an upset in a rivalry game if the team is prepared and motivated to take down their opponent.

Indiana won the most recent meeting between the two teams back in 2019, when the Hoosiers escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a 44-41 win in double overtime.

The Boilermakers are currently favored to win by 15 points, and Indiana will have to show vast improvement on offense if they want a chance at overcoming that spread.

Here are three things the Hoosiers need to do to retain the Old Oaken Bucket on Saturday.