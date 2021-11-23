Early Look: Getting to know Purdue

The Old Oaken Bucket is on the line Saturday afternoon, and Indiana finds itself having to be forced to give it back to Jeff Brohm and Purdue, which is a rare occurrence throughout the history of the rivalry.

Purdue leads the all-time matchup 74-42-6, and after last year's game was canceled due to COVID complications with both teams, Indiana still holds the bucket from their double-overtime victory in 2019.

The Boilermakers have had a pretty magical 2021 season, spoiling playoff hopes for Iowa and Michigan State. Purdue's three losses have come against excellent teams in Notre Dame, Wisconsin, and Ohio State.

The Old Oaken Bucket would be a cherry on top of their impressive 2021 campaign.

Here are some key players, stats, and notes to keep an eye on.