Walk-on Grant Gremel could start against Purdue this Saturday

Whether you like it or not, we're there. The most unbelievable part is that he most likely gives Indiana the best chance to win among healthy quarterbacks, including Donaven McCulley.

If you went back to early August and told yourself that, what would your reaction be?

We have come to the point in this season that Tom Allen is mulling over starting 4th string, walk-on quarterback Grant Gremel.

Coach Allen praised his walk-on QB for his conduct on and off the field. Calling him 'exactly what you want in a walk-on."

"Obviously it's been awesome to see him be rewarded for that," Allen said. "He's gotten better and better every single week, every year he's been here. Just his reads, his understanding of the offense. Even as you've watched him play so far, the times he's played, very calm and just poised and just sits back there and does his job."

Gremel has shown that calmness in the pocket over the last two weeks. Late in the game against Rutgers, Gremel was able to drive down the field and get Indiana in the red area for the first time against the Scarlet Knights. He couldn't get in the endzone, but he showed some poise.

Facing off against Minnesota, Gremel drove down the field again. However, this time was able to hit paydirt, completing a touchdown to Malachi Holt-Bennett, the first score for both players in their collegiate careers.

Through the two last two games, Gremel is 11-of-24, not great numbers, but good enough to allow Nick Sheridan to stretch the field, unlike Donaven McCulley, who appears to be more of a threat in the ground game. He has thrown for 120 yards and one touchdown.

Gremel mentioned after the Minnesota game that his touchdown pass was a four verticals play call. That kind of aggressiveness is paramount in taking down a team like Purdue, and Gremel is ready for the challenge.

"Pressure's fake; I don't believe in pressure. Preparation creates confidence, and coach Allen preaches that all the time," said Gremel. "If I start, I start. If Donaven starts, great, we're doing everything we can to win; it doesn't matter."

Coach Allen has repeatedly reiterated that all options are open when it comes to his starting QB on Saturday. Even mentioning they are trying to get Jack Tuttle and Michael Penix healthy enough to play against Purdue.

We really won't know until Indiana's first snap in West Lafayette. But, Gremel should expect to see action on Saturday regardless if he starts or not.