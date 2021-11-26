Indiana seeks to turn tide of season, hold onto Old Oaken Bucket trophy

Indiana's 35-14 loss to Minnesota last week extended the Hoosiers losing streak to seven games. With one game left in the regular season, IU has one final opportunity to earn a win in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game against Purdue.

IU head coach Tom Allen's philosophy is that the most prominent game is the next one, but there's an added layer to beating Purdue on Saturday.

"I just want it for these guys, man," Allen said in a press conference on Thursday. "I want them to finish this way and be able to finish with a huge win. Winning the bucket would make us feel a whole lot different going into the offseason."

The traveling trophy transferred to Bloomington after a close win in 2019. However, because last year's game was canceled due to COVID, the Hoosiers have secured the old bucket for two years.

In 2020, the Hoosiers were 6-1 before the game was scrapped, whereas Purdue had a losing 2-4 record.

Since then, the programs' success has traded. Purdue is 7-4 this season with ranked wins over No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State. Meanwhile, IU is 2-9 and has lost all its ranked and conference matchups.

IU's defense was the team's bright spot earlier in the season but has allowed 111 points in the last three games combined. Injuries have depleted the depth chart, asking backup players to play an exhausting number of snaps.

"The depth has become a huge issue," Allen said on Monday. "I'm going to call it what it is, playing way too many snaps, which has led to even later in the game more fatigue, more mistakes. Just kind of wearing down physically and mentally."

However, the team has been trying for injured cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Josh Sanguinetti to make one final appearance in 2021. It's now or never, Allen said.

"Trying to get Tiawan Mullen back," Allen said. "He worked out over the weekend. Will be practicing tomorrow. We'll see how that goes… Also Josh Sanguinetti, another one we've been working to get back."

IU's 12th-ranked offense in the Big Ten has been another reason why the defense has remained on the field for most of the game. IU's opponents have outnumbered the Hoosiers by roughly 23 minutes in possession time combined in the last three games.