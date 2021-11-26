Indiana seeks to turn tide of season, hold onto Old Oaken Bucket trophy
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana's 35-14 loss to Minnesota last week extended the Hoosiers losing streak to seven games. With one game left in the regular season, IU has one final opportunity to earn a win in the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game against Purdue.
IU head coach Tom Allen's philosophy is that the most prominent game is the next one, but there's an added layer to beating Purdue on Saturday.
"I just want it for these guys, man," Allen said in a press conference on Thursday. "I want them to finish this way and be able to finish with a huge win. Winning the bucket would make us feel a whole lot different going into the offseason."
The traveling trophy transferred to Bloomington after a close win in 2019. However, because last year's game was canceled due to COVID, the Hoosiers have secured the old bucket for two years.
In 2020, the Hoosiers were 6-1 before the game was scrapped, whereas Purdue had a losing 2-4 record.
Since then, the programs' success has traded. Purdue is 7-4 this season with ranked wins over No. 2 Iowa and No. 3 Michigan State. Meanwhile, IU is 2-9 and has lost all its ranked and conference matchups.
IU's defense was the team's bright spot earlier in the season but has allowed 111 points in the last three games combined. Injuries have depleted the depth chart, asking backup players to play an exhausting number of snaps.
"The depth has become a huge issue," Allen said on Monday. "I'm going to call it what it is, playing way too many snaps, which has led to even later in the game more fatigue, more mistakes. Just kind of wearing down physically and mentally."
However, the team has been trying for injured cornerbacks Tiawan Mullen and Josh Sanguinetti to make one final appearance in 2021. It's now or never, Allen said.
"Trying to get Tiawan Mullen back," Allen said. "He worked out over the weekend. Will be practicing tomorrow. We'll see how that goes… Also Josh Sanguinetti, another one we've been working to get back."
IU's 12th-ranked offense in the Big Ten has been another reason why the defense has remained on the field for most of the game. IU's opponents have outnumbered the Hoosiers by roughly 23 minutes in possession time combined in the last three games.
Part of the offensive struggles has been the lack of a defined quarterback.
Third-string Donaven McCulley played well in his first collegiate start nearly a month ago. However, he struggled to pass against Minnesota, gaining only 17 yards before walk-on Grant Gremel entered the game. Gremel was more successful in the air, throwing for 60 yards and one touchdown.
Allen stressed on Monday the importance of throwing the football and because McCulley struggled in that aspect, it opens the door for Gremel to start on Saturday.
"We'll see as the week plays on. We'll see who is healthy, who is also able to go," Allen said. "He's obviously going to get a lot of reps. I liked what I saw on Saturday (last week), for sure."
On the other side, Purdue quarterback Aidan O' Connell has had a successful 2021 campaign, passing for 2,899 yards, the 18th-most in the NCAA.
"They've got a really talented quarterback. I know he went there, O'Connell, as a walk-on," Allen said. "Really has been impressive. I know he's had his ups and downs down, too. Starter, not starter, different guys have played. At the end of the day he's been the consistent guy. He's really played well as of late."
O'Connell could be difficult to overcome for a bruised secondary. IU linebacker Micah McFadden spoke about handling multiple injuries on Tuesday.
"We've lost a lot, but I think we learned a lot as a team," McFadden said. "The leaders on this team have learned how to show up every day regardless of what happened the week before and prepare the right way and get everybody else mentally ready for the next opponent."
Like Allen, McFadden talked about the importance of not having to give up the trophy in the event of a loss.
"Keeping the bucket here would turn the tide for our season and the feel of it to finish it off the right way," McFadden said. "Keep the bucket in Bloomington... That would change the vibe of our season."
The game is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 27th, at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on FS1.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.