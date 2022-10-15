Indiana stays home and welcomes Maryland into Memorial Stadium.

The Hoosiers sit at 3-3 on the season after three straight losses. The biggest news, however, was when Indiana fired Darren Hiller after the loss to Michigan. They look to turn it around with a respectable performance against the Maryland.

Maryland comes in at 4-2 on the season — both one possession losses to Purdue and Michigan. Maryland’s only Big Ten win has come against Michigan State.

Kick is set for 3:30 ET on Saturday.