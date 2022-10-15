Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Maryland
Indiana stays home and welcomes Maryland into Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers sit at 3-3 on the season after three straight losses. The biggest news, however, was when Indiana fired Darren Hiller after the loss to Michigan. They look to turn it around with a respectable performance against the Maryland.
Maryland comes in at 4-2 on the season — both one possession losses to Purdue and Michigan. Maryland’s only Big Ten win has come against Michigan State.
Kick is set for 3:30 ET on Saturday.
A Look At Michigan
A Look At The Matchup
Coach Q&A: Chad Wilt and Walt Bell recap Cincinnati, look ahead to Michigan
3 keys to an Indiana win over Maryland
Coach Q&A: Tom Allen previews Maryland
Staff Picks: Indiana vs Maryland
Game Preview: Indiana vs. Maryland - storylines, key players, how to watch
Other Storylines
New O-line coach Rod Carey isn't a 'miracle worker,' but he's going to try
Indiana offense looks to break through against the Maryland Terrapins
Tom Allen, Indiana looking for leaders on defense with Cam Jones injury
Coach Q&A: Rod Carey introductory press conference
