{{ timeAgo('2022-10-15 08:59:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Gameday Essentials: Indiana vs Maryland

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

Indiana stays home and welcomes Maryland into Memorial Stadium.

The Hoosiers sit at 3-3 on the season after three straight losses. The biggest news, however, was when Indiana fired Darren Hiller after the loss to Michigan. They look to turn it around with a respectable performance against the Maryland.

Maryland comes in at 4-2 on the season — both one possession losses to Purdue and Michigan. Maryland’s only Big Ten win has come against Michigan State.

Kick is set for 3:30 ET on Saturday.

A Look At Michigan

Early Look: Getting to know Michigan

Opposing View: Mike Locksley discusses Indiana matchup


A Look At The Matchup

Coach Q&A: Chad Wilt and Walt Bell recap Cincinnati, look ahead to Michigan

3 keys to an Indiana win over Maryland

Coach Q&A: Tom Allen previews Maryland

Staff Picks: Indiana vs Maryland

Game Preview: Indiana vs. Maryland - storylines, key players, how to watch

Other Storylines

New O-line coach Rod Carey isn't a 'miracle worker,' but he's going to try

Indiana offense looks to break through against the Maryland Terrapins

Tom Allen, Indiana looking for leaders on defense with Cam Jones injury

Coach Q&A: Rod Carey introductory press conference


