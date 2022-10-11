Before Saturday's homecoming game with Michigan Indiana announced that linebacker and captain Cam Jones would be missing "several weeks" with a foot injury. A huge blow to Indiana's potential defensive production, but also a blow to the Hoosier's psyche. A veteran leader who chose to come back to Bloomington over NFL aspirations. He has been one of the few bright spots seen on this Indiana team as a whole. His and Tom Allen's relationship has been something to marvel at, a father-son-type dynamic. "I know how hard he's worked, how devastated he was," Allen said. "But then the next conversation was, Okay, Cam, you're now in a different role, all right? As you're rehabbing, getting yourself healthy, you have to lead this team from the sideline. I know that's harder to do than it is when you're playing. But you've earned the right to continue to speak." Who will step up in his place to lead what has been the best side of the ball this season for the Hoosiers? Allen listed some possible suitors during his Monday afternoon press conference, while also admitting how much the defense will lose with Jones not on the field.

"A couple guys have stepped up, Noah Pierre and Bryant Fitzgerald would be two guys that have verbally stepped up during the week to kind of fill that void on the field for Cam," Allen said. "He understands that he's the captain of this football team. He is our leader. So that leadership does not stop just because he's not able to play right now." Indiana is losing ten-plus tackles a game in Jones. Aaron Casey, who has had a heckuva season up until this point will look to get a much larger role. Bradley Jennings Jr, who had his best game of the season against Michigan will become more of a staple in the middle of the Indiana defense instead of someone searching for snaps. "I thought that Bradley Jennings played extremely well. Made some mistakes, but I thought he played extremely well," Allen explained. "Took his game to another level. Even Aaron Casey. A year ago, at this time he wasn't playing much. Got a chance to play later in the year, didn't play very well. The ability to fix that." Allen says getting those two guys valuable snaps early in the season was sort of an insurance policy for Chad Wilt and himself. "Intentionally playing those guys in the first several weeks of the season to make sure they're ready. Obviously, you don't know who's going to get injured. You don't want anybody to get injured, but when it happens you have to have that depth ready."

Some true freshmen could also end up getting in the mix. Allen mentioned linebacker Kaiden Turner out of Fayetteville, AR as a possible option. Adding that Wilt and Allen brought him up to from scout team to practice with the first and second string during the week leading up to Indiana's matchup with Michigan. "Obviously, a true freshman that needs to be ready when called upon," Allen elaborated.