Staff Picks: Indiana vs Maryland
Indiana stays home and welcomes Maryland into Memorial Stadium.
The Hoosiers sit at 3-3 on the season after three straight losses. The biggest news, however, was when Indiana fired Darren Hiller after the loss to Michigan. They look to turn it around with a respectable performance against the Maryland.
Maryland comes in at 4-2 on the season — both one possession losses to Purdue and Michigan. Maryland’s only Big Ten win has come against Michigan State.
Kick is set for 3:30 ET on Saturday.
Here are our TheHoosier.com staff picks for the game.
Jim Coyle
The Indiana Hoosiers football program's season is at a crossroads. Games that were thought to be opportunities to gain bowl eligibility are becoming fewer each week. This week's contest was long thought to be that by IU fans and many people still see it that way. Rod Carey will try to make his mark with the O-Line, like he said he doesn't have' a magic wand.' The Hoosiers and 11.5 point underdog at home against Maryland and that is mostly because of the potent passing game of the Terrapins. To have any chance in this game the Hoosiers will have to get to the quarterback. I'm not so confident on pulling out a win this week.
Prediction: Maryland 36, Indiana 24
Alec Lasley
Indiana looks to avoid a four-game skid this weekend and there remain more questions than answers when it comes to this team. The defense has been playing more consistent football but have struggled for a full four quarters. Part of that is because of the offense struggles. With a new offensive line coach, Indiana looks to put together a much more effective offensive attack. Will Walt Bell and Connor Bazelak be able to lead the offense to a more balanced attack? I think so. But at the end of the day, Indiana still needs to be able to limit the negative plays. I think this one comes down to the wire.
Prediction: Indiana 24, Maryland 20
Keegan Nickoson
This isn’t a great matchup for the Hoosiers. I think Tagovailoa will have his way with an Indiana defense that will get absolutely no pressure on the quarterback. His arm is solid and his legs make him a dynamic player. The defensive backfield is still a question mark for the Hoosiers and that can’t really be the case to shut down such a high powered offense.
I do think the offense is going to play better than they have the past couple weeks behind a pressure free offensive line. It just most likely won’t be enough to keep up with the Terrapins.
Prediction: Maryland 31 Indiana 14
Mason Williams
It's approaching now-or-never time for Indiana, and their backs are against the wall once again this weekend against Maryland, a team not enough people give credit to. The Terrapin offense is a dynamic one, and Taulia Tagovailoa may be the best quarterback the Hoosier defense will have seen so far. Plenty to look out for in this one, including how the offensive line will react to the staff change and whether or not the offensive attack as a whole can stay on the field & give Indiana's defense a break. With such a high powered offense facing them, all the rest the Hoosiers can get will be critical. I think Maryland eeks out a close one on Saturday.
Prediction: Maryland 30, Indiana 26
Kevin Vera
Another tough week for the Hoosiers as they are going up against a well rounded Maryland team. Maryland has shown to be effective on offense averaging more than 30 points per game and with both teams being so offensive heavy this games winner is gonna be more efficient moving the ball up the field. Maryland just simply has better play makers on offense and overall is just a more experience team. This game is gonna have a lot of passing so if you like offense be sure to watch.
Prediction: Maryland 34, Indiana 27
Kyler Staley
Indiana put up a much bigger fight versus Michigan than most people, including myself, expected them to. With Maryland coming in, it gives the Hoosiers an opportunity to snap this awful three game losing streak and get back on the right track trying to get to six wins and bowl eligibility. However, I have seen this Maryland team play multiple times this season and they are a very tough team on both sides of the ball so Indiana will have their hands full. The key to this game will be containing Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa, who has thrown for 1,731 total yards including 11 touchdowns this season.
If somehow the Hoosiers can slow down Tagovailoa, I think they have a shot to get a win here especially with a change in coaching within the offensive line. Tom Allen and Indiana are desperate for a win here and I think they find a way to get it done.
Final Score: Indiana 20, Maryland 16
----
