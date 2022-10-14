Indiana stays home and welcomes Maryland into Memorial Stadium. The Hoosiers sit at 3-3 on the season after three straight losses. The biggest news, however, was when Indiana fired Darren Hiller after the loss to Michigan. They look to turn it around with a respectable performance against the Maryland. Maryland comes in at 4-2 on the season — both one possession losses to Purdue and Michigan. Maryland’s only Big Ten win has come against Michigan State. Kick is set for 3:30 ET on Saturday. Here are our TheHoosier.com staff picks for the game.

Jim Coyle

The Indiana Hoosiers football program's season is at a crossroads. Games that were thought to be opportunities to gain bowl eligibility are becoming fewer each week. This week's contest was long thought to be that by IU fans and many people still see it that way. Rod Carey will try to make his mark with the O-Line, like he said he doesn't have' a magic wand.' The Hoosiers and 11.5 point underdog at home against Maryland and that is mostly because of the potent passing game of the Terrapins. To have any chance in this game the Hoosiers will have to get to the quarterback. I'm not so confident on pulling out a win this week. Prediction: Maryland 36, Indiana 24

Alec Lasley

Indiana looks to avoid a four-game skid this weekend and there remain more questions than answers when it comes to this team. The defense has been playing more consistent football but have struggled for a full four quarters. Part of that is because of the offense struggles. With a new offensive line coach, Indiana looks to put together a much more effective offensive attack. Will Walt Bell and Connor Bazelak be able to lead the offense to a more balanced attack? I think so. But at the end of the day, Indiana still needs to be able to limit the negative plays. I think this one comes down to the wire. Prediction: Indiana 24, Maryland 20

Keegan Nickoson

This isn’t a great matchup for the Hoosiers. I think Tagovailoa will have his way with an Indiana defense that will get absolutely no pressure on the quarterback. His arm is solid and his legs make him a dynamic player. The defensive backfield is still a question mark for the Hoosiers and that can’t really be the case to shut down such a high powered offense. I do think the offense is going to play better than they have the past couple weeks behind a pressure free offensive line. It just most likely won’t be enough to keep up with the Terrapins. Prediction: Maryland 31 Indiana 14

Mason Williams

It's approaching now-or-never time for Indiana, and their backs are against the wall once again this weekend against Maryland, a team not enough people give credit to. The Terrapin offense is a dynamic one, and Taulia Tagovailoa may be the best quarterback the Hoosier defense will have seen so far. Plenty to look out for in this one, including how the offensive line will react to the staff change and whether or not the offensive attack as a whole can stay on the field & give Indiana's defense a break. With such a high powered offense facing them, all the rest the Hoosiers can get will be critical. I think Maryland eeks out a close one on Saturday. Prediction: Maryland 30, Indiana 26

Kevin Vera

Another tough week for the Hoosiers as they are going up against a well rounded Maryland team. Maryland has shown to be effective on offense averaging more than 30 points per game and with both teams being so offensive heavy this games winner is gonna be more efficient moving the ball up the field. Maryland just simply has better play makers on offense and overall is just a more experience team. This game is gonna have a lot of passing so if you like offense be sure to watch. Prediction: Maryland 34, Indiana 27

Kyler Staley