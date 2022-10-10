Indiana has hit the halfway point of the season, sitting at 3-3. Two straight conference losses have the Hoosiers reeling a bit, and they're looking to get back on track. Their next opportunity to do so comes this weekend when the Maryland Terrapins visit the Rock.

Maryland comes in with a game in hand over Indiana, 4-2 on the season so far. Their resume boasts a perfect non-conference slate, a win over Michigan State in conference, and a close loss to Michigan. They'll come into Bloomington fresh off of a loss to Purdue this past weekend, each squad sitting at 1-2 in Big Ten play.

The Terrapins and Hoosiers will do battle on Saturday, each looking to flush the memory of a bad weekend behind them. Here's an early look at the Hoosiers' seventh opponent of the season.