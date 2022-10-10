Early Look: Getting to know Maryland
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Sign up with TheHoosier.com here.
Indiana has hit the halfway point of the season, sitting at 3-3. Two straight conference losses have the Hoosiers reeling a bit, and they're looking to get back on track. Their next opportunity to do so comes this weekend when the Maryland Terrapins visit the Rock.
Maryland comes in with a game in hand over Indiana, 4-2 on the season so far. Their resume boasts a perfect non-conference slate, a win over Michigan State in conference, and a close loss to Michigan. They'll come into Bloomington fresh off of a loss to Purdue this past weekend, each squad sitting at 1-2 in Big Ten play.
The Terrapins and Hoosiers will do battle on Saturday, each looking to flush the memory of a bad weekend behind them. Here's an early look at the Hoosiers' seventh opponent of the season.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news