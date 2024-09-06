Advertisement
Advertisement
Published Sep 6, 2024
Game Day Essentials: Indiana vs. Western Illinois
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana football enters its week two matchup with Western Illinois following a season opening win over Florida International last Saturday.

The Hoosiers and the Leathernecks do battle on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.

Below is everything you need to get ready for Indiana to host Western Illinois.

LOOKING AT WESTERN ILLINOIS

- Early Look: Getting to know Western Illinois

- Game Week Q&A: Western Illinois head coach Joe Davis

HEAR FROM INDIANA PLAYERS AND COACHES

- Game Week Q&A: Curt Cignetti speaks ahead of Western Illinois

- Game Week Q&A: QB Kurtis Rourke and DL Marcus Burris

STORYLINES TO KEEP AN EYE ON

- Curt Cignetti provides injury update on wide receiver Donaven McCulley


- Game Preview: Indiana vs Western Illinois - storylines, how to watch

- TheHoosier Podcast: Recapping FIU and previewing Western Illinois

- Keys To The Game: How Indiana can clean up mistakes vs. Western Illinois


STAFF PICKS

- Staff Picks: Indiana versus Western Illinois

VISITORS

- Visit Primer: 2 recruits set to visit for Indiana versus Western Illinois

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement