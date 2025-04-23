Men's Soccer to Host Clemson in Season Opener

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Eight-time NCAA Champion Indiana men’s soccer and four-time title-winner Clemson will meet in their 2025 season opener on Thursday, August 21, on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.

The IU men’s soccer program will announce its full 2025 season schedule next Wednesday, April 30, with season tickets going on sale concurrently. Fans can attend 11 regular season home matches for a one-time payment of $44 ($22 for youth).

Indiana and Clemson have combined for 12 national titles, 32 final fours, 86 NCAA Tournament appearances and 12 MAC Hermann Trophy winners.

Indiana has a slight advantage in the all-time series, owning a 6-5-1 record against the Tigers. The two programs last met in the season opener of Indiana’s 2022 NCAA College Cup campaign, a five-goal thriller ending in a 3-2 result for host Clemson.



