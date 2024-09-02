Early Look: Getting to know Western Illinois

Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Week one of the 2024 college football season has come and gone. Indiana began the Curt Cignetti era with a 31-7 win on Saturday over Florida International. There's still plenty of work to do for Cignetti and the Hoosiers, as the season continues, but an impressive season opening win is a good start for the cream and crimson. In week two, Indiana welcomes Western Illinois to Bloomington. The Leathernecks come to town 0-1 on the season following a blowout loss on Saturday at Northern Illinois.

(Photo by FBSschedules.com)

KEY PLAYERS

- Quarterback Nathan Lamb: The Leathernecks' starting quarterback for the 2024 season, Lamb is getting his first taste of consistent playing time at the Division I level this season. After attempting just six passes for 20 yards during the 2023 season, Lamb began his 2024 campaign with a 17-29 performance for 204 yards and a touchdown over the weekend against Northern Illinois. Lamb was also effective with his legs in that contest, running the ball eight times for 28 yards on the ground. - Running back Cameren Smith: Smith is in his first season at Western Illinois after transferring over from Missouri S&T in the offseason. A year ago at the Division II level, Smith ran for 707 yards and 12 touchdowns. He got off to a decent start to the 2024 season on Saturday against NIU, carrying the ball 14 times for 51 yards -- an average of 3.6 yards per carry. - Defensive back Willie Jones: After starting five games a year ago for the Leathernecks, Jones is expected to play a big role on the defensive side of the ball in 2024 at Western Illinois. Jones was the team's leading tackler in the week one loss to Northern Illinois over the weekend, recording 13 total tackles in the contest. At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Jones has a strong physical profile to match up with the Hoosiers' wide outs. - Linebacker Gage Freeman: Just a redshirt sophomore, Freeman appeared in each and every game for Western Illinois a season ago in 2023 and he's already off to a strong start in 2024. Freeman collected four total tackles on Saturday. He also recorded a tackle for loss, one of two tackles for loss for Western Illinois in the game.

KEY STATS

- Western Illinois averaged 231.5 yards per game last season, the worst mark in the FCS. - The Leathernecks averaged 12.5 points per game last season, the third-fewest in the FCS. - Western Illinois averaged 1.5 yards per carry on the ground in 2023. - A season ago, Western Illinois allowed 50 sacks, that's 4.5 a game. - The Leathernecks surrendered 477.9 yards of total offense per game and 46.3 points per game, both were the most in the FCS in season ago. - Western Illinois recorded six sacks as a team over the course of the entire 2023 season.

OTHER NOTES