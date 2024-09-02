in other news
Indiana football wide receiver Donaven McCulley missed the entire second of the Hoosiers' season opener over the weekend against Florida International due to injury.
After catching his first and only pass of the game early in the second quarter of Saturday's contest, McCulley came up visibly shaken after taking a hit to the head/neck area.
McCulley walked off under his own power to the sideline, but as Cignetti noted postgame, the 6-foot-5 wideout was not medically cleared to return to the contest.
“We had him in there and he was playing fast, doing a nice job, took a hit, and was ruled out,” Cignetti said on Monday during his weekly media availability. “He’ll be anxious to get back, and I’ll be anxious to get him back.”
Also during his Monday availability, Cignetti shed some light on the current status of McCulley's health as Indiana operates on a short week with Western Illinois coming to town for a Friday night clash.
"I think we'll have him back soon," Cignetti said in reference to McCulley's injury status.
The Hoosiers' head coach added that McCulley's injury is currently seen as "day-to-day" right now.
McCulley, who was publicly challenged by Cignetti back in the spring, didn't start in Indiana's week one win over FIU.
However, the former Lawrence North High School standout is expected to play a big role in Indiana's passing attack this season.
