Indiana football wide receiver Donaven McCulley missed the entire second of the Hoosiers' season opener over the weekend against Florida International due to injury.

After catching his first and only pass of the game early in the second quarter of Saturday's contest, McCulley came up visibly shaken after taking a hit to the head/neck area.

McCulley walked off under his own power to the sideline, but as Cignetti noted postgame, the 6-foot-5 wideout was not medically cleared to return to the contest.

“We had him in there and he was playing fast, doing a nice job, took a hit, and was ruled out,” Cignetti said on Monday during his weekly media availability. “He’ll be anxious to get back, and I’ll be anxious to get him back.”