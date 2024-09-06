Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke and defensive lineman Marcus Burris spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Western Illinois head coach Joe Davis spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of his team's visit to Bloomington.
Check out a pair of names to monitor for Indiana basketball out of the 2027 high school recruiting class.
Take an early glance at Indiana's week two opponent, the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.
Indiana football quarterback Kurtis Rourke and defensive lineman Marcus Burris spoke with the media on Tuesday.
Western Illinois head coach Joe Davis spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of his team's visit to Bloomington.
Check out a pair of names to monitor for Indiana basketball out of the 2027 high school recruiting class.