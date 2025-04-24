2026 DT Rodney White Commits to Indiana

The Indiana Hoosiers landed another class of 2026 commitment in defensive tackle Rodney White on Thursday. White is a three-star prospect out of Concordia Prep in Towson, MD. He chose the Hoosiers over offers from Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Georgia Tech and others and was one of top targets on the defensive line.

White had an outstanding junior season and earned a spot on the Baltimore Touchdown Club Super 22.

White plays either of the defensive tackle positions and attacks the offense with a high motor and good hands. He has the ability to chase down ball carriers in the backfield as well. He's a big, strong DT prospect with explosiveness that Coach Pat Kuntz will look to tap into. IU has made a run on Virginia, Tennessee and Maryland prospects lately, and White is the next one in that group.

White becomes the third commitment in the Hoosiers 2026 high school recruiting class.