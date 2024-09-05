Week 1 was not perfect for the Hoosiers, but it was a win that was never in question. That is not something that Indiana fans have gotten to see much of lately, even vs lower tier teams, but something they should expect to see again this week vs Western Illinois because they are just not a good football team. Last Saturday Curt Cignetti new look offense appeared smooth and collected to start the game vs FIU, but several pesky penalties got in the way of Curt Cignetti getting the "dominant" win that he would have prefered. The running game was pretty damn good. As a matter of fact it is the best Indiana has looked in quite some time. To put it in perspective, for the "running team" IU was supposed to be last season, the Hoosiers top 3 individual rushing games for all of the 2023 season came to a grand total of 237 yards, while averaging 1.1 TD/ game. In Curt Cignetti's debut game vs FIU the Hoosiers had three running backs (Green 82, Lawton 74, Ellison 68) total 224 yards on the ground along with 3 rushing TD's! That's a difference my friends. The passing game was solid, but so-so after getting stymied by too many penalties that should be cleaned up this week.

Defensively there is always room for improvement, but holding a team to 185 yards that included one 75 yard drive is pretty impressive. There are things to be cleaned up, but I am not sure that Western Illinois has the mustard to mount more of an attack than FIU did to stress either side of the ball for Indiana. This should be a blowout not seen in Bloomington in a very long time. In the last two seasons Indiana has won a total of 7 games, and 6 of those 7 were by an average of 6 points, the other was a 41-7 W over ISU in 2022.

Prediction Indiana wins 49-0

