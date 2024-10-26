Advertisement

10/23/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Rick Bozich & Dylan Sinn.

10/23/24 Indiana Sports Beat Radio with Rick Bozich & Dylan Sinn.

The portal is always there, but is there reason for concern regarding Indiana's in-state recruiting results?

 • Jim Coyle
Indiana offensive lineman Trey Wedig named transfer All-American by Rivals

Indiana offensive lineman Trey Wedig named transfer All-American by Rivals

Indiana offensive lineman Trey Wedig has been named a transfer All-American by Rivals.

 • Zach Browning
Belief, pursuit of perfection driving Indiana's undefeated start

Belief, pursuit of perfection driving Indiana's undefeated start

The Hoosiers' belief in Curt Cignetti and their pursuit of perfection has powered Indiana out to an undefeated start.

 • Zach Browning
Week 9 B1G Football Power Rankings

Week 9 B1G Football Power Rankings

Big Ten football power Index entering week 8.

 • Jim Coyle
Game Week Q&A: WR Omar Cooper Jr., DB Shawn Asbury II

Game Week Q&A: WR Omar Cooper Jr., DB Shawn Asbury II

Indiana football wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and safety Shawn Asbury II spoke with the media on Tuesday.

 • Zach Browning

Published Oct 26, 2024
Game Day Essentials: Indiana vs. Washington
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
LOOKING AT WASHINGTON

- Game Week Q&A: Washington head coach Jedd Fisch speaks ahead of IU clash

- Early Look: Getting to know Washington

HEAR FROM CIGNETTI AND PLAYERS

- Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's matchup with Washington

- Game Week Q&A: WR Omar Cooper Jr., DB Shawn Asbury II

STORYLINES TO WATCH

- Game Preview: Indiana vs Washington - storylines, how to watch

- Keys to the Game: How Indiana can improve to 8-0 against Washington

- TheHoosierPodcast: Discussing the latest in Indiana football & basketball

- College GameDay descends on Bloomington for Indiana versus Washington

- Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'

- Belief, pursuit of perfection driving Indiana's undefeated start

- Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team

STAFF PREDICTIONS

- Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Washington

