Belief, pursuit of perfection driving Indiana's undefeated start

A new energy, one seldom seen accompanying an Indiana football program that has long been known for its losing track record, surrounds the undefeated Hoosiers. Indiana has exceeded all expectations to start the 2024 season, and the man at the heart of the turnaround is head coach Curt Cignetti. He didn't just bring his X's and O's to Bloomington. Cignetti's biggest impact on this team has been the belief he's instilled in each and every one of the players within the locker room. It's a belief that has completely changed the mindset of the players. It's a belief that has sparked one of the best starts to a season Bloomington has ever seen. "[Cignetti] instilled that we can go out there and beat anyone," safety Shawn Asbury II said on Tuesday. "When you have someone like that that's leading the program, it's easy to follow him. When you start seeing the results, it's easy to just keep going with it."

Oct 5, 2024; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti looks on from the sidelines against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Lanny and Sharon Martin Stadium. (Photo by © David Banks-Imagn Images)

Cignetti's first step in turning around the Indiana football program was introducing a confidence that was severely lacking in Bloomington. Over the last three seasons prior to Cignetti's arrival, the Hoosiers had gone a combined 9-27. It wasn't going to be easy turning a program full of perennial losers into a group confident enough to beat anyone in their way. Easy or not, Cignetti managed to do it. "If [Cignetti] didn't have that message that he had coming into this year, we wouldn't know what to expect," wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. said. "That fact that he had that, we knew we had a standard to get to and if we didn't get to that standard, he was going to do what he had to do [to get us there] because that's his job." Injecting the team with confidence is one thing. Actually turning that confidence into wins on the field was something else, and once the Hoosiers started winning, continuing that success was something different altogether. "At the end of the day, it's football. I try not to worry too much about [the outside noise]," Cooper said. "[We] can't get complacent." That mentality, a blend of staying grounded while staying hungry, has been the cornerstone of Indiana's undefeated start to the season. Cignetti preaches it every day, and the players have bought in, taking it to heart. That discipline was put to the test early in the season. As the wins continued to pile up in successive fashion, the national spotlight, which for so long has been unfamiliar with the football program in Bloomington, began to grow too. With Big Noon Kickoff and College Gameday descending down on Bloomington in consecutive weeks, many teams might have let the spotlight overwhelm them. Not these Hoosiers. "It's just showing everybody that we're real this year, and that no matter who we play, we're still doing the same stuff," Cooper said of Big Noon Kickoff and College Gameday coming to Bloomington in back-to-back weeks. "At the end of the day, it's just for the fans really. We have to worry about football." It's that tunnel vision and that ability to block out all of the outside noise, that has kept Indiana focused on its ultimate goals, even as the nation begins to take notice of the revival of a football program underway in Bloomington.

Oct 19, 2024; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers Omar Cooper Jr. (3) celebrates catching a pass during the second quarter of a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium. (Photo by © Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images)