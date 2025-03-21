How it Happened: No. 9 Indiana keeps season alive with win over No. 8 Utah

Indiana opened play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday afternoon in Columbia, South Carolina. The No. 9 seed Hoosiers faced No. 8 seed Utah in the first round. With their season on the line, the Hoosiers stayed alive by defeating Utah, 76-68, behind a balanced offensive attack and a dominant third quarter. With the win, Indiana advances to the second round in Columbia, where it will face the winner of No. 1 South Carolina and No. 16 Tennessee Tech on Sunday, March 23. Here’s how it happened in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Columbia.

INDIANA, UTAH PLAY EVEN IN FIRST HALF

At halftime of Friday’s first-round matchup between Indiana and Utah, neither team had gained the upper hand. The Hoosiers and Utes battled through 20 minutes of basketball, heading into the break tied at 31. The first quarter set the tone for a tightly contested game, with both teams trading baskets and keeping pace. Indiana shot an efficient 50% from the field but struggled from beyond the arc, hitting just 16.7% of its 3-point attempts in the opening quarter. Utah shot slightly better at 53.3% but also had trouble from deep, connecting on just 14.3% of its 3s. The free throw line made little difference—Indiana converted both of its attempts, while Utah missed its only two. After 10 minutes, the score was knotted at 17. The second quarter mirrored the first in intensity and balance, with both teams again scoring 14 points. Indiana shot 48.1% from the floor, while Utah wasn’t far behind at 45.2%. Both teams made three 3-pointers and shared the ball effectively, assisting on a majority of their baskets. Seven Hoosiers contributed offensively in the first half, led by forward Lily Meister, who went a perfect 4-of-4 from the field for eight points. Shay Ciezki and Chloe Moore-McNeil each dished out three assists, while Yarden Garzon also contributed a pair of assists. Utah’s Gianna Kneepkens led all scorers at the break with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting. Despite her strong performance, neither team had created separation. With the game hanging in the balance, the stage was set for an intense second half.

HOOSIERS DOMINATE THIRD QUARTER TO SEIZE CONTROL

Indiana came out of halftime with a vengeance, turning a deadlocked contest into a statement quarter that proved to be the difference in the game. The Hoosiers blitzed Utah with a dominant 27-16 third quarter, fueled by near-flawless shooting and unselfish ball movement. Indiana shot 83.3% (10-of-12) from the field, assisting on seven of those makes, as Moore-McNeil orchestrated the offense with precision. Ciezki led the charge in the period, scoring nine points on a perfect 3-of-3 shooting, including a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws. But she wasn’t alone. Six different Hoosiers scored in the frame, and Indiana took care of the basketball, turning it over just twice. Key scoring bursts—including a 9-0 run and a 10-2 spurt—helped Indiana establish the game’s first double-digit lead. On the other end, the Hoosiers' defense remained steady, holding Utah to 42.9% shooting and limiting the Utes to just 2 of 6 from beyond the arc in the quarter. Though Utah made a late push in the fourth, cutting the deficit to four in the final moments of the fourth quarter, Indiana’s explosive third-quarter surge ultimately proved insurmountable, sealing the win.

INDIANA RELIES ON BALANCED OFFENSIVE ATTACK

Indiana’s balanced attack proved to be the difference in its win over Utah, as five Hoosiers scored in double figures. Yarden Garzon led the way with 17 points on 6-for-12 shooting and added three assists. Shay Ciezki provided an offensive spark with a nine-point third quarter, finishing with 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting, including 2-for-3 from beyond the arc. She also had three assists. Karoline Striplin added 10 points on 5-for-8 shooting, while Lily Meister was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field, scoring 11 points. Chloe Moore-McNeil contributed 12 points and made an impact with her playmaking, recording eight assists to just two turnovers. With multiple players contributing efficiently, Indiana’s well-rounded offensive effort helped it take control and secure the victory over Utah.

