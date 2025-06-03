Countdown to IUFB Kickoff: 88 Days (Mark Langston)





Continuing on with our annual Countdown to Kickoff, we move forward to day 88, where we highlight long snapper Mark Langston.

Langston transferred to Bloomington last year from Georgia Southern University where he was their regular starting long snapper. Unfortunately, Langston suffered a torn ACL and missed the entire 2023 season. His tape, skills, and attitude must have been strong, however, as even without current year game tape he caught the eye of Cignetti & co. Not long after, he was with the Hoosiers and started 13 games during their banner 2024 season.

Langston earned an honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition from the conference coaches and media. He also earned NFF Hampshire Honor Society recognition for outstanding performance in the classroom. He is currently part of the Kelley MBA program.

Looking ahead to 2025, Langston looks to lead a special teams unit that finished 3rd highest in the FBS in PFF grade, per Indiana’s X account. He is also already making watch lists for specialist awards in the 2025 season.

To learn more about Mark Langston and his unique position on the Hoosiers, check out this awesome article written by our very own Nicolas Gonzales here.

The Hoosier Huddle Countdown to Kickoff continues each and every day so be sure to check back often for the latest profile piece!