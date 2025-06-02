Hoosiers Add Mondeau to 2026 Class

Size is what immediately stands out about Kenton Mondeau. He is 6'7" and weighs 315 pounds. There is more to like than just his frame as his highlight film shows a player that blocks with an edge and outstanding physicality. He was the fifth best prospect in the state of Wisconsin and joins Samuel Simpson as an offensive lineman in the growing 2026 class.

The Indiana Hoosiers landed the commitment of 6'7" offensive tackle prospect Kenton Mondeau. Mondeau is from North High School in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and he chose the Hoosiers over offers from Iowa State, Wake Forest and Air Force along with developing interest from Iowa, Wisconsin and others. Mondeau is the second offensive lineman in the class and they are both from the state of Wisconsin. Offensive line coach Bob Bostad has a long history with the state and those relationships are being leveraged to fill IU's offensive line moving forward.

The Hoosiers have had success in Wisconsin since they hired Bob Bostad to coach the offensive line in 2023. Bostad is what drew Mondeau to IU.

"What drew me to Indiana would have to be Coach Bostad, we have a great relationship and I really like him as a Coach. He will turn me into a great football player and an even better person." Mondeau told Hoosier Huddle.

Mondeau describes his playing style "as wanting to dominant every person across the line from me. One of my strengths would have to be my aggression when I play the game, another one would be my size and ability. Areas I’ve been working on and trying to improve is my speed and agility, and my pass pro to really make sure I can protect the QB."

The Hoosiers run to the College Football Playoff opened Mondeau's eyes to IU. "seeing a team like that perform and be top 5 in the nation. Who wouldn’t want to be apart of that team." He said.

Mondeau earned the offer from Indiana in early May and the Hoosiers immediately shot to the top of his list. He is scheduled to take an official visit to Bloomington later this month but the bond with Bob Bostad was strong enough that he clearly did not need to wait to pledge his football future to the Hoosiers.