Staff Picks: Indiana vs. Washington

TheHoosier.com's staff provides their predictions, in roundtable format, ahead of Indiana's week nine matchup against Washington.



JIM COYLE

Another week and another opportunity for the Indian football program to shake up the establishment. The Hoosiers are looking for only their 2nd-ever 8-0 start, but IU will have to do it with its back-up quarterback, Tayven Jackson, as the nation's most efficient QB Kurtis Rourke watches on the sidelines with a thumb injury this week. For a lot of teams that might be problematic, ask Florida State. Fortunately, Curt Cignetti's "next man up" has some experience in the role and looked pretty good in a 28-0 2nd-half performance over Nebraska last week. The former Center Grove star Jackson now seems to have the maturity to handle it. As long as the Hoosiers take care of the ball, between the passing and the run game, I think there are just too many weapons for the Huskies to stop. On paper, UW doesn't seem to give up a lot of yards but facing the highest scoring team in the country is a different beast. On offense Washington QB Will Rogers and running back Jonah Coleman are both high in their respective stats categories, but the Huskies are just 11th overall in the B1G scoring only 24.1 ppg. Last year's national runner-up hasn't faced a defense like Indiana's since, well, last year's title game. DC Bryant Haines' squad looked fantastic coming off of the bye week, holding the Cornhuskers to just 7 points last week and 11.3 ppg on the season. The Hoosiers' D-line needs to keep performing as they have been, getting to the quarterback, as well as continuing to get the stops on 3rd Down, which IU has been very good at doing. Indiana is playing with a ton of confidence on both sides of the ball, and my expectations are that 'Cignetti Express' keeps on rolling. I think the Hoosiers win 33-17, but I am going with the higher score in anticipation of Indiana hitting the 40-point mark for their 7th straight game. Prediction: Indiana wins 40-17

ZACH BROWNING

Indiana hosts Washington this weekend with a shot at improving to 8-0 start to the season. The Hoosiers will be slightly short-handed on Saturday, with Tayven Jackson starting at quarterback over the injured Kurtis Rourke, however I don't think Indiana fans should be too worried. The beauty of Mke Shanahan's high-powered offense is that the Hoosiers could plug a handful of different players into it at different spots and still have success. Indiana's offense this season has been less about Rourke as an individual -- although he's played great -- and more about unit as a whole. I think the ground game should get going early for Indiana, alleviating some of the stress on Jackson and the passing attack. Defensively, Indiana has been just as good this season. Washington boasts a talented offense with speed, athleticism and production at each skill position, however the Huskies have struggled at times this season putting together consistent drives. If Washington wants a shot at taking down Indiana, the Huskies have to start early and most likely need to score first. I don't see that happening given the Hoosiers' first quarter dominance this season. Prediction: Indiana wins 42-17

JOSH POS

With the amount of hype surrounding this game, those with scar tissue have a bunch of fear of what could happen on the field on Saturday. Stars are aligning for the great Indiana letdown with Kurtis Rourke being out. There should be no doubt in Tayven Jackson’s abilities after what we saw in the second half of last week’s game against Nebraska. Cignetti’s last loss was the day JMU hosted GameDay, so there’s even more reason to believe that he will have his guys ready. With all that being said, I fully expect Indiana to jump on Washington immediately and never waiver from there. Prediction: Indiana wins 45-21

COLIN MCMAHON