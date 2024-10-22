Game Week Q&A: WR Omar Cooper Jr., DB Shawn Asbury II

Advertisement

in other news

College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend

College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend

Announced today, ESPN's College Gameday show will be live from Bloomington this Saturday before IU takes on Washington.

 • Colin McMahon
From 'never lost a tailgate' to sold out: The emergence of Indiana Football

From 'never lost a tailgate' to sold out: The emergence of Indiana Football

Since its founding in 1884, Indiana University has been plagued by bad football.

 • Josh Pos
Indiana dismantles Nebraska's vaunted defense en route to 'statement' win

Indiana dismantles Nebraska's vaunted defense en route to 'statement' win

The Hoosiers might've silenced some of their doubters on Saturday with a resounding 56-7 win over Nebraska.

 • Zach Browning
Defense 'sets the tone' in Indiana's historic 56-7 win over Nebraska

Defense 'sets the tone' in Indiana's historic 56-7 win over Nebraska

Indiana's defense shined in its win over Nebraska, with key plays and five turnovers resulting in the historic 56-7 win.

 • Colin McMahon
Cignetti 'optimistic' about Rourke's hand despite second half absence

Cignetti 'optimistic' about Rourke's hand despite second half absence

In a day 

 • Josh Pos

in other news

College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend

College Gameday coming to Bloomington next weekend

Announced today, ESPN's College Gameday show will be live from Bloomington this Saturday before IU takes on Washington.

 • Colin McMahon
From 'never lost a tailgate' to sold out: The emergence of Indiana Football

From 'never lost a tailgate' to sold out: The emergence of Indiana Football

Since its founding in 1884, Indiana University has been plagued by bad football.

 • Josh Pos
Indiana dismantles Nebraska's vaunted defense en route to 'statement' win

Indiana dismantles Nebraska's vaunted defense en route to 'statement' win

The Hoosiers might've silenced some of their doubters on Saturday with a resounding 56-7 win over Nebraska.

 • Zach Browning
Advertisement
Published Oct 22, 2024
Game Week Q&A: WR Omar Cooper Jr., DB Shawn Asbury II
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Subscribe to TheHoosier.com to stay up to date on the latest Indiana Athletics news and headlines.

Indiana football wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. and safety Shawn Asbury II spoke with the media on Tuesday ahead of Indiana's weekend matchup with Washington.

Below are their full Q&As.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!

– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!

– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content

– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board

Advertisement
Indiana
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement