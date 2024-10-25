College GameDay descends on Bloomington for Indiana versus Washington

For just the second time in the show's history -- and the first time for a Saturday contest -- ESPN's College GameDay is in Bloomington, setting up shop for a showdown between Indiana and Washington.

Rarely has such an electricity been felt around Bloomington in the lead up to a football game. Indiana fans, students and locals alike are basking in the spotlight as the excitement builds to a fever pitch.

Starting as early as Friday afternoon, students were already lining up for a chance to secure a coveted spot in the GameDay pit. Many of them, in true GameDay tradition, are likely to camp out overnight, adding to the exhilarating buzz.

"People I'm sure are going to camp out. We're going to have a huge crowd, they're going to be loud and excited," College Gameday Host Rece Davis said. "There's a different kind of energy about it for sure."

Davis emphasized that College GameDay relishes going to new places, especially places that rarely get national media attention. After tracking Indiana's play over the past few weeks, Davis knew that the Hoosiers' story was one he wanted to highlight.