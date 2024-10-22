Advertisement

Published Oct 22, 2024
Game Week Q&A: Washington head coach Jedd Fisch speaks ahead of IU clash
circle avatar
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Twitter
@ZachBrowning17
Washington football head coach Jedd Fisch spoke with the media on Monday ahead of the Huskies' trip to Bloomington this weekend to take on the Hoosiers.

Below is his full Q&A.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

–––––

