IU has plenty to be 'proud' of despite 2nd-round exit vs. South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C.—For the second straight season, Indiana's run in the NCAA Tournament was ended by South Carolina. But for the second straight season, the Hoosiers lost with pride. IU was competitive and played hard, as it always does, and hung around with the No. 2 overall seed, even holding a lead at halftime. However, the Hoosiers ran out of gas when South Carolina went on a 20-7 run to begin the second half. That doesn't take anything away from how Indiana played in the first half, though, as it fought and stayed neck and neck with a team that lost only three games ahead of the tournament—all three losses coming to top-10 teams. In the end, IU lost 64-53, an 11-point difference, which isn't usually much of an achievement. But only three of South Carolina's 31 wins coming into the game were by fewer than 11 points. "Proud of our group. We're disappointed. I thought we did a great job defensively. We wanted it to be a low-possession game. I thought we came out and really did a great job. This is a team that averages over 80 points. We held them to 64," Teri Moren said postgame. Indiana's defense was impressive for the vast majority of the game, as it held the Gamecocks to the lowest point total they've had in a victory, showing just how solid IU's defense was, especially in the first half. Moren added, "They average 40 points in the paint. We kept them about 10 below their average. 13 second-chance points, we just gave them five tonight. It was the third quarter that kind of did us in." As Moren mentioned, defense wasn't the issue—the offense plagued the Hoosiers. They shot just 21-for-51 and never scored more than 14 points in a quarter. Indiana simply couldn't compete when South Carolina made its run, but IU fought tooth and nail the whole way.

Even when South Carolina extended its lead to 12 late in the third quarter, Indiana didn't let the Gamecocks run away with it, instead cutting it to seven in the fourth before going cold in the final minutes. "Yeah, when you come here, you've got to expect to work hard every single day. Nothing is going to come easy. Also, it's the culture piece, as well. You've got to put others first and be willing to play team basketball and give up a good shot for a great shot," Chloe Moore-McNeil said, making it clear that even though her team fell short, hard work will always be a part of the Indiana program. While IU fell into the same issues it's faced all season—cold stretches on offense and struggling to fully close a gap when trailing—a road game against a No. 1 seed was the toughest test IU had all season. It continued to be competitive, similar to how it looked against UCLA and twice against USC. Even in what many have considered a "down season," the Hoosiers played the top teams in the sport incredibly tough. And even though IU didn't come away with a marquee win, it fought when most other programs would have crumbled. "Well, again, it always goes back to making sure that we're recruiting winners. They're coming from places where they've won. They're competitive. They love to work. They love to be a part of the process," Moren said.

Mar 23, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Te-Hina Paopao (0) drives around Indiana Hoosiers guard Chloe Moore-McNeil (22) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images