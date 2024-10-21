Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'

Indiana football finds itself in an intriguing position heading into Saturday's Big Ten matchup with Washington, as backup quarterback Tayven Jackson will the reins in place of the injured Kurtis Rourke.

Sidelined with a thumb injury, Rourke will miss the Hoosiers' week nine contest against the Huskies. With Rourke on the shelf, the spotlight now shifts to Jackson, who has the full backing of his coaches and teammates.

"We have 100% confidence [in Jackson] and the team has 100% confidence," Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti said Monday. "I thought he played really well in the second half [against Nebraska]."

The Hoosiers' confidence in Jackson's readiness to step up for the Hoosiers on Saturday stems from many things. For starters, when Jackson found himself thrust onto the field to begin the second half, he handled himself about as well as anyone could've.

Indiana's offense didn't skip a beat when Jackson took over in the third quarter. The redshirt sophomore completed seven of his eight passes on Saturday for 91 yards and two touchdowns.

Perhaps the highlights of Jackson's second half performance was a gorgeous 15-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Sarratt that demonstrated Jackson's poise and precision in the pocket.

"There's no drop off," tail back Justice Ellison said following Indiana's win over Nebraska. "A standard is a standard, it doesn't matter who's in the game. We truly believe in keeping that standard no matter what jersey number you have."