Game Week Q&A: Washington head coach Jedd Fisch speaks ahead of IU clash

Game Week Q&A: Washington head coach Jedd Fisch speaks ahead of IU clash

Washington football head coach Jedd Fisch spoke with the media on Monday.

 • Zach Browning
Early Look: Getting to know Washington

Early Look: Getting to know Washington

Take an early look at Indiana week nine opponent, the Washington Huskies.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team

Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team

Indiana football wide receiver E.J. Williams is no longer with the team. He's likely to enter the transfer portal.

 • Zach Browning
Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'

Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'

Tayven Jackson is ready to take over the reins of Indiana's offense behind the full backing of his team.

 • Zach Browning
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's matchup with Washington

Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's matchup with Washington

Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.

 • Zach Browning

Published Oct 24, 2024
TheHoosierPodcast: Discussing the latest in Indiana football & basketball
Zach Browning  •  TheHoosier
Senior Writer
Hard Truth produces a highly awarded line of Sweet Mash Bourbon and Rye Whiskeys, made from grain-to-glass in Brown County, Indiana. Named a top-3 best American Rye by the International Whisky Competition, Sweet Mash Rye has been a long-time fan-favorite sipping whiskey, but the newer High Road Rye and Sweet Mash Bourbon are the perfect pairing for your gameday. Great on their own, or in a cocktail.

Join Zach Browning, Josh Pos and Colin McMahon on this week's episode of TheHoosiersPodcast, as the gentlemen discuss the latest around Indiana football and basketball.

–––––

