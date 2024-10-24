TheHoosierPodcast: Discussing the latest in Indiana football & basketball

in other news
Game Week Q&A: Washington head coach Jedd Fisch speaks ahead of IU clash
Washington football head coach Jedd Fisch spoke with the media on Monday.
Early Look: Getting to know Washington
Take an early look at Indiana week nine opponent, the Washington Huskies.
Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team
Indiana football wide receiver E.J. Williams is no longer with the team. He's likely to enter the transfer portal.
Indiana confident in Tayven Jackson: 'I'm sure he'll rise to the occasion'
Tayven Jackson is ready to take over the reins of Indiana's offense behind the full backing of his team.
Game Week Q&A: Cignetti speaks ahead of Indiana's matchup with Washington
Indiana football head coach Curt Cignetti spoke with the media on Monday.
in other news
Game Week Q&A: Washington head coach Jedd Fisch speaks ahead of IU clash
Washington football head coach Jedd Fisch spoke with the media on Monday.
Early Look: Getting to know Washington
Take an early look at Indiana week nine opponent, the Washington Huskies.
Indiana wide receiver E.J. Williams no longer with the team
Indiana football wide receiver E.J. Williams is no longer with the team. He's likely to enter the transfer portal.
Join Zach Browning, Josh Pos and Colin McMahon on this week's episode of TheHoosiersPodcast, as the gentlemen discuss the latest around Indiana football and basketball.
–––––
Like this content? Join the conversation on TheHoosier.com's premium message boards and subscribe today!
– Follow TheHoosier on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook!
– Subscribe to TheHoosier on YouTube for more content
– Interact with fellow fans on TheHoosier's Premium Football Board and Premium Hoops Board
- WDE
- CB
- RB
- ATH
- DT
- OLB
- OG
- CB
- WR
- SDE