BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The train from Harrisonburg to Bloomington keeps on rolling.

Former James Madison commit and Pennsylvania-based 2024 two-way player Jah Jah Boyd announced his commitment to Indiana on Monday afternoon. He made his decision public via his social media.

Boyd, a cornernback and wide receiver from Roman Catholic (PA) High School and the Phliadelphia area, had picked up interest from Indiana, Pitt and others since decommitting from James Madison in early December. Boyd took official visits to Bloomington and Pitt over consecutive weekends, narrowing his options between the two.

At the conclusion of the process, Boyd opted to follow his future coach to Indiana.