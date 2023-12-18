2024 Pennsylvania corner Jah Jah Boyd commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The train from Harrisonburg to Bloomington keeps on rolling.
Former James Madison commit and Pennsylvania-based 2024 two-way player Jah Jah Boyd announced his commitment to Indiana on Monday afternoon. He made his decision public via his social media.
Boyd, a cornernback and wide receiver from Roman Catholic (PA) High School and the Phliadelphia area, had picked up interest from Indiana, Pitt and others since decommitting from James Madison in early December. Boyd took official visits to Bloomington and Pitt over consecutive weekends, narrowing his options between the two.
At the conclusion of the process, Boyd opted to follow his future coach to Indiana.
Named the Philadelphia Catholic League MVP in 2023, Boyd was a member of both the PCL First-Team offensive and defensive teams after excelling for the Roman Catholic Cahillites.
According to EasternPAFootball.com, Boyd filled the stat sheet on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Boyd hauled in 38 receptions for 769 yards and 11 touchdowns. Defensively, he made 53 tackles– four of which for loss and half a sack – nabbed three interceptions, defended 11 total passes and forced two fumbles. Boyd had a role in returning kickoffs as well.
He was the Dukes' highest-ever rated recruit before decommitting from the program. In his commitment to Indiana, the Hoosiers land a talented two-way athlete with the ability to play on either side of the ball and do so with proficiency.
Now, he becomes the fifth different high school prospect to flip from the Dukes to the Hoosiers – joining Mario Landino, Alberto Mendoza, Daniel "Duke" Ndukwe and Dontrae Henderson.
