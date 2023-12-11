2024 Pennsylvania defensive end Mario Landino commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Another former James Madison commit is following Curt Cignetti from Harrisonburg to Bloomington.
2024 defensive line prospect Mario Landino, hailing from Emmaus, Pa., committed to Indiana on Monday morning. He announced his decision via his social media page.
Landino decommitted from JMU on December 4 and picked up an Indiana offer on the same day. He was on campus for an official visit this past weekend.
Standing 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, the two-sport athlete logged 102 total tackles in the 2023 season as a senior at Emmaus (PA) High School. Landino recorded 20.0 tackles for loss with three sacks in his senior season. He also recovered a fumble and blocked both a punt and three PAT this past season.
Landino was named the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference defensive MVP and was named to the all-conference first-team at the defensive end position.
The new staff at Indiana features Many of the mainstays on Cignetti's staff at James Madison, so it's not hard to figure why the Indiana staff stayed persistent and put emphasis on keeping Landino with them as they make the transition.
Now, he joins a Hoosier program that has suddenly gotten on a roll with commitments. Wake Forest transfer running back Justice Ellison and 2024 Florida QB Alberto Mendoza have recently made commitments to the Hoosier program. Now, Landino joins them.
