BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Another former James Madison commit is following Curt Cignetti from Harrisonburg to Bloomington. 2024 defensive line prospect Mario Landino, hailing from Emmaus, Pa., committed to Indiana on Monday morning. He announced his decision via his social media page. Landino decommitted from JMU on December 4 and picked up an Indiana offer on the same day. He was on campus for an official visit this past weekend.

