Mendoza, a Miami, Fla. native and three-star prospect, was a former James Madison commit under Curt Cignetti's staff in Harrisonburg. Now, he makes the pledge to follow Cignetti and his staff to Bloomington and is the supposed quarterback of Indiana's future in the '24 class.

Alberto Mendoza made the call for Indiana on Monday morning, announcing his commitment to the Hoosiers via his social media page.

In his senior season at Columbus High School in Miami, Mendoza threw for 1,950 yards and 22 touchdowns according to MaxPreps. He was also a threat with his legs, rushing for 6.9 yards per carry on 46 attempts – 319 additional total yards. For his career on varsity, he threw for 4,447 yards and 56 touchdowns, with just 12 interceptions, and ran for two scores.

Mendoza is a repeat state champion with the Explorers' program in Florida, having just won his second consecutive title before embarking to Bloomington for an official visit this past weekend.

"I was their guy (at JMU), so they still really want me," Mendoza told Rivals.com before his visit.

Mendoza joins a quarterback position group that is experiencing turnover under the coaching change, as have many areas on the roster. Starting quarterback Brendan Sorsby has since transferred to Cincinnati, and Dexter Williams II is mulling options for a new home as well.

He becomes the third scholarship quarterback in the grouping, joining rising redshirt sophomore Tayven Jackson and rising redshirt freshman Broc Lowry.

Indiana keyed in on Mendoza and sought after his commitment the day he decommitted from James Madison.

The Hoosiers got their guy.