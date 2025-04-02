DePaul transfer Conor Enright Commits to Indiana

Darian DeVries and the Indiana Hoosiers are on the board. The Hoosiers beat out the Iowa Hawkeyes for the commitment of DePaul transfer point guard Conor Enright. Enright was linked with Indiana University before he had even officially entered the transfer portal. Once he was officially in the portal, the veteran point guard became the first prospect to schedule a visit with IU (although not the first to actually be on campus) and the Hoosiers were labeled as the clear leader for his commitment. Enright was on campus on April 1 and 2 and he officially pledged for the Hoosiers on Wednesday, April 2.

Darian DeVries talked a lot about establishing a culture and only recruiting players that fit the culture. Part of building a program in the desired image of the head coach is bringing in players familiar with how the coach wants things done. IU fans saw that last season on the gridiron as Curt Cignetti brought several players with him from James Madison and consistently commented on how big of an impact those players had on establishing the expected standards within the team. Conor Enright is not coming with him from West Virginia but he did play for Darian DeVries at Drake before transferring to DePaul for the 2024-2025 season. Enright started in all 23 games that he played in for the Blue Demons. Head coach Chris Holtmann did not have anything resembling a great roster and he was forced to trust Enright with the ball in his hands a whole lot. Enright’s high-usage plus terrific passing skills resulted in the nation’s sixth-best assist rate (37.5%). That came with a downside though as he was forced to try and make plays that just weren’t there and his turnover rate was nearly 30%.

Conor Enright is 6’2” and his shot distribution represented the modern approach of taking either three-pointers or getting to the rim. Only ten of his field goal attempts came outside of those two areas this past season. Enright is going to give maximum effort on defense and he appears to have a great understanding of defensive positioning but his lack of top-end athleticism or quickness makes him limited as an effective defender against really good guards. Despite his drawbacks, the Blue Demons were four points better per 40 minutes with him on the floor versus off of it.