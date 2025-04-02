Former Miss Indiana Basketball Chloe Spreen Transferring to IU

The Indiana women's basketball roster rebuild has started after many of last season's players entered the transfer portal. Teri Moren and the Hoosiers landed a commitment from Alabama transfer Chloe Spreen on Wednesday.

Spreen is a native of Bedford, Indiana where she took home the 2024 Miss Indiana Basketball award as well as 46th best player in the 2024 recruiting class.

As a freshman with the Crimson Tide the 5'10" guard played in 19 games averaging 6.4 minutes per game and 1.1 points per contest.