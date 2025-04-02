Spring Football 2025 – Offensive Line Preview, Depth Chart and Superlatives

Indiana University’s football program does not have the greatest history around. I don’t know if anyone can dispute that. However, as the world now knows, 2024 was different. The Hoosiers were dominant! The Hoosiers put together their best season in program history behind the incredible Curt Cignetti at the helm! Beyond all the accolades and limelight, which are all immensely deserved by the way, this historic turnaround will only continue to be a turnaround if consistency develops year after year. One huge piece to consistency is how effective you are in the trenches each season. With Bob Bostad leading the offensive line, the offensive side of that trench is solidified. For those who don’t know, Bostad is one of the best offensive line coaches in the business. Recent graduate Mike Katic said of Bostad, “he’s unbelievable”, in a recent clip posted by Barstool Sports. Under Bostad’s watch, the Indiana offensive line improved year over year overall and game after game in-season as well. This year projects to be another with high expectations and, with maybe the most talented bunch of offensive linemen Indiana has seen in many years, the big boys up front will be leading the way.

The 2024 Indiana Hoosiers’ offensive line prided themselves on versatility. Many of the linemen could play in multiple positions and brought immense value in depth amidst injuries. This year is no different, as this attribute seems to be a calling card of Bob Bostad’s tenure. Despite the versatility, however, many of IU’s linemen have preferred positions in line and project to play in certain areas. Let’s look into it now.

Left Tackle:

Starter - Carter Smith

Carter Smith has been one of Indiana University’s best players since earning the starting spot in 2023 as a redshirt freshman. Since then, Smith has continued to blossom and looks to be one of the best left tackles in the country - again - in the 2025 season.

Left Guard:

Starter - Bray Lynch

Lynch came into IU as a 3 star recruit with the 2022 class. Now a redshirt junior, Lynch brings experience, strong PFF grade performances, and a 6’5” 300 lbs frame to the interior offensive line. Lynch is a great example of how well this Indiana program develops offensive linemen.

Center:

Starter - Pat Coogan

Coogan was one of the most sought after transfer portal pieces in the entire portal class. After helping to take Notre Dame to the National Championship (where he started all 63 snaps of that game as well, per Notre Dame’s website), Coogan looks to build on a successful season last year by learning under Bob Bostad in his final year of eligibility. While Coogan brings versatility in playing multiple positions, he likely instantly slots in to replace Mike Katic at the ever important center spot.

Right Guard:

Starter - Kahlil Benson

Kahlil Benson makes his return to Bloomington after spending a year in Boulder with the University of Colorado. Prior to Colorado, Benson spent four years with the Hoosiers during the Tom Allen era, mostly as a right tackle. Now moving to the interior, Benson will look to take his game to the next level in his final season of eligibility.

*EDIT from 4/1/2025 Practice: Benson has suffered an injury and is not currently practicing, but Coach Cignetti says, “[Benson] will be back in the fall.” If Benson is not able to go on opening day, look for Adedamola Ajani to potentially claim his spot. Coach Cignetti said in the same practice, “[Adedamola Ajani] has made progress” and seems to be working his way up the depth chart at guard. This (along with the quote on Drew Evans below), was first gathered by our Editor Sammy Jacobs in his recently posted article on the state of the OL here.

Right Tackle:

Starter - Zen Michalski

Hailing from Floyds Knobs, Indiana, Michalski comes to Indiana from Ohio State University, where he appeared in 29 games over four seasons, per Indiana University’s website. Interestingly enough, Michalski’s height (6’6”), weight (319 lbs), and experience level (many appearances, few starts, with a Big Ten team) compares significantly with the man he’s replacing - Trey Wedig. Wedig improved drastically under the tutelage of Bob Bostad throughout the 2024 season. Michalski and Bostad, no doubt, will be looking for a similar jump.

Depth:

Drew Evans

Evans played phenomenally in 2024 for the Hoosiers but sustained an unfortunate achilles injury. If he rebounds in 2025, he very easily could force his way into the starting lineup at a guard spot.

*EDIT from 4/1/2025 Practice: Coach Cignetti says, “[Evans] will be back in the fall.”

Jack Greer

Now a redshirt junior, Greer has been with the Hoosiers for 4 years. He’s put on weight and could factor in as a valuable depth piece.

Austin Liebfried

Liebfried was a strongly rated recruit from the state of Wisconsin (an area Bostad knows very well) and certainly has the frame to compete. He’s one to watch in the future but is still on the younger side (RS FR).

Austin Barrett

Very similar to the other Austin above, Austin Barrett has a strong recruiting pedigree, has great height and weight, and projects to be a strong contributor in the future. He is a redshirt freshman as well and will be looking to refine his skills.

Adedamola Ajani

Not intending to be a broken record - it seems as though Bostad has a type for A-named, big bodied, midwestern offensive linemen with strong recruiting pedigrees - Adedamola Ajani projects as a depth piece with strong potential to contribute in the future. He is currently a redshirt freshman.

Matt Marek

Marek has the ability to play tackle, as he did so in high school. He was rated as a 3-star recruit per Rivals and projects to be a guard for the Hoosiers in the future. As an incoming freshman, we will be looking to soak in all of Bostad’s wisdom. His versatility and experience at multiple OL positions is incredibly valuable.

Baylor Wilkin

Coming in as a 3-star recruit per Rivals from Ohio, Wilkin is an interior offensive lineman. Similar to Marek as an incoming freshman, he will likely be taking this year to learn from the immense experience in the OL room.

Evan Parker

From Carmel, Indiana, Parker joins his hometown Hoosiers as an incoming freshman. He brings a strong frame to the interior offensive line and was a 3-star recruit per Rivals. He will join Marek and Wilkin as sponges learning all they can in their first years.