Cignetti: Indiana's Offensive Line Functions For the Most Part

“So the first line looks like an offensive line for the most part, functions like an offensive line for the most part,” Cignetti said in a way only Cignetti could.

The Indiana Hoosiers held their sixth practice of the year on Tuesday inside the John Mellencamp Pavilion in Bloomington. After a full-padded practice head coach Curt Cignetti discussed how his new offensive line was gelling.

The Hoosiers are replacing some key pieces from the 2024 offensive line including center Mike Katic and right tackle Trey Wedig. IU has brought in several key transfers to plug in the holes.

“I see progress. Coogan's making progress. Carter Smith's got to get better. They all got to get better, right? All of them. And we got Benson and Evans not practicing. They'll be back in the fall.” Cignetti said.

Evans started at right guard for the first nine games of 2024 before suffering an achilles injury that will keep him out in the spring.

Unfortunately for the Hoosiers Evans is not the only injury along the offensive line that IU is dealing with. Transfer Kahlil Benson will be back in the fall and Austin Leibfried broke his right hand, but he is still a full participant.

The Hoosiers have some redshirt freshmen that Cignetti mentioned and have moved up the depth chart with the injuries this spring. One is Adedamola Ajani, a redshirt freshman out of Speedway (Ind.) who has worked his way up the depth chart at guard.

“Some of the young guys, I see progress. [Adedamola] Ajani has made progress. [Austin [Leibfried] broke his hand and is in a big hand cast, so that is kind of limiting him a little bit right now. [Baylor] Wilkin has done a nice job, and [Matt] Marek has done a nice job.” Cignetti said.

Ajani got his feet wet in 2024 playing three games while Leifried played in four and both Wilkin and Marek are true freshmen.

The injuries IU has suffered this spring could be a blessing in disguise as these handful of freshmen get valuable reps to accelerate their development.