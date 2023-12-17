Henderson initially committed to Curt Cignetti and James Madison back in June of this year, but on Saturday Henderson announced his decommitment from the Dukes. Less than 24 hours later, the two-star defensive back announced he will be following Curt Cignetti from James Madison to Indiana.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Sunday afternoon, Indiana got its fourth former James Madison commit to flip to the Hoosiers with 2024 defensive back Dontrae Henderson announcing his commitment to Indiana via social media.

Standing at 6-foot-0, 165 pounds, Henderson has experience playing all over the secondary in high school. At Julius Chambers High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Henderson spent time as at safety and at cornerback.

During his senior season of high school, Henderson tallied 53 total tackles. Henderson was great in coverage last season with the Cougars, racking up four interceptions and 14 passes defended. Henderson added one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.

Prior to committing to James Madison last summer, Henderson held offers from 21 schools including, Akron, Army, Coastal Carolina, Liberty and Miami (OH) amongst others.

With his relatively smaller frame, Henderson is likely to slot in as a cornerback at the collegiate level with the Hoosiers.