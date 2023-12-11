BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Monday, former James Madison commit Daniel "Duke" Ndukwe, announced his commitment to head coach Curt Cignetti and Indiana. The 2024 defensive end commits to the Hoosiers out of Lithonia, Georgia. Ndukwe joins fellow defensive end Mario Landino and quarterback Alberto Mendoza as recruits to flip their commitments to Indiana after formerly bring committed to Curt Cignetti at James Madison. Ndukwe officially decommitted from James Madison on on December 3, picking up an offer from Indiana that same day. This past weekend, Ndukwe was on campus in Bloomington for an official visit.

