2024 Georgia defensive end Daniel "Duke" Ndukwe commits to Indiana
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Monday, former James Madison commit Daniel "Duke" Ndukwe, announced his commitment to head coach Curt Cignetti and Indiana.
The 2024 defensive end commits to the Hoosiers out of Lithonia, Georgia.
Ndukwe joins fellow defensive end Mario Landino and quarterback Alberto Mendoza as recruits to flip their commitments to Indiana after formerly bring committed to Curt Cignetti at James Madison.
Ndukwe officially decommitted from James Madison on on December 3, picking up an offer from Indiana that same day. This past weekend, Ndukwe was on campus in Bloomington for an official visit.
A 6-foot-3 and 220 pound three-star athlete, Ndukwe tallied 35 tackles and six tackles for a loss in his senior season at Arabia Mountain High School. Ndukwe added a sack, an interception and a fumble recovery on the defensive side of the ball.
Offensively, Ndukwe caught 10 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns as a tight end for the Rams during his senior season. One of Ndukwe's touchdown receptions went for 77 yards.
Curt Cignetti's newly assembled staff at Indiana features many coaches brought over from his time at James Madison, making the emphasis on flipping recruits from James Madison to Indiana obvious.
