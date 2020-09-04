TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 4th

The Hoosier Daily: September 4th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Scene on TheHoosier
Despite Unknowns, Aaron Wellman Pushing Forward with IU Football Program
Three-Point Play: Coaches, Atiki Ally Atiki, Big East
2022 WR Matthew Golden interested in visiting Indiana following offer
Judge orders Big Ten to produce more documents regarding vote
Published article gives credence to heart related issues and Covid-19
Tweets of the Day
Source: The 2020 Maui Invitational is considering Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina as a potential location.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 3, 2020
Field includes North Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, Texas, Stanford, Providence, UNLV, and Davidson. https://t.co/2MIfJUHgfI
This builds on the study previously reported from an Ohio State cardiologist that said 15% of athletes appeared to have the heart abnormality. #iufb https://t.co/uBFbiplQ9y— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 3, 2020
"Bad day to be a baseball, baby." pic.twitter.com/yP7OLTkTqD— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) September 3, 2020
This means one of IU's 2021 recruits at running back, speedster David Holloman, will have a chance at a senior football season this fall. #iufb https://t.co/qfe6w8J6pk— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 3, 2020
Indiana has offered 2022 top-50 center Favour Aire, confirmed by his AAU coach. #iubb https://t.co/sacnPNdoS7— Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 4, 2020
The Rose Bowl be like ... #iufb https://t.co/0jVJ3pOvJL pic.twitter.com/UlEeHojIVA— Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 3, 2020
A judge has ordered the B1G to supply additional Information regarding the "vote". #iufb https://t.co/MIAUZUk7dA— Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 4, 2020
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!??!?! pic.twitter.com/9dfLglhKM5— Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 4, 2020
Headlines
PSU DOC SAYS ‘ALARMING’ RATE OF MYOCARDITIS FACTORED INTO B1G DECISION-- Hoosier Sports Report
Could IU be headed to the ... Asheville Invitational?-- Crimson Quarry
Nworah Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List-- IU Athletics
