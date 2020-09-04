TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 4th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Source: The 2020 Maui Invitational is considering Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina as a potential location.



Field includes North Carolina, Indiana, Alabama, Texas, Stanford, Providence, UNLV, and Davidson. https://t.co/2MIfJUHgfI — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) September 3, 2020

This builds on the study previously reported from an Ohio State cardiologist that said 15% of athletes appeared to have the heart abnormality. #iufb https://t.co/uBFbiplQ9y — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 3, 2020

"Bad day to be a baseball, baby." pic.twitter.com/yP7OLTkTqD — Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) September 3, 2020

This means one of IU's 2021 recruits at running back, speedster David Holloman, will have a chance at a senior football season this fall. #iufb https://t.co/qfe6w8J6pk — Jon Blau (@Jon_Blau) September 3, 2020

Indiana has offered 2022 top-50 center Favour Aire, confirmed by his AAU coach. #iubb https://t.co/sacnPNdoS7 — Alec Lasley (@allasley) September 4, 2020

A judge has ordered the B1G to supply additional Information regarding the "vote". #iufb https://t.co/MIAUZUk7dA — Coyle & Leary ISB Radio🎙️ (@jimcoyleISB) September 4, 2020

