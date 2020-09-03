TheHoosier - Published article gives credence to heart related issues and Covid-19

A published report in a Pennsylvania newspaper gives credence to concerns from Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren and others who believed there was “too much medical uncertainty and too many unknown health risks” as a reason to cancel the fall sports season.

According to an article from Parth Upadhyaya in the Centre Daily Times, Penn State University’s director of athletic medicine, Wayne Sebastianelli, told the State College Area school board of directors that he has seen a link between COVID-19 and myocarditis, particularly in Big Ten athletes. The article states that Sebastianelli said cardiac MRI scans revealed about a third of Big Ten athletes who tested positive for Covid-19 appeared to have an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“When we looked at our COVID-positive athletes, whether they were symptomatic or not, 30 to roughly 35 percent of their heart muscles (are) inflamed,” Sebastianelli said. “And we really just don’t know what to do with it right now. It’s still very early in the infection. Some of that has led to the Pac-12 and the Big Ten’s decision to sort of put a hiatus on what’s happening.”

On Aug. 11, the Big Ten made a decision to postpone the fall season, and one day before ESPN reported that myocarditis had been discussed among the conference’s presidents and chancellors, as well as among commissioners, athletic directors and health advisory board members from the conference and around America.

Sebastianelli was quoted as saying an athlete who is infected with Covid could see a drop in their VO2max and cardiac output by just 10 percent, causing a change in their athletic status.

“You could have a very high-level athlete who’s got a very superior VO2 max and cardiac output who gets infected with COVID and can drop his or her VO2 max and cardiac output just by 10 percent, and that could make them go from elite status to average status,” Sebastianelli said. “We don’t know that. We don’t know how long that’s going to last. What we have seen is when people have been studied with cardiac MRI scans — symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID infections — is a level of inflammation in cardiac muscle that just is alarming.”