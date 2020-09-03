A lawsuit brought forward by eight University of Nebraska football players may yield some answers on what brought about a vote last month to postpone fall sports.

Lancaster County (Nebraska) Judge Susan Strong shortened the discovery period in the lawsuit against the Big Ten Conference to 10 days and limited the documentation the league will be required to hand over.

According to a published article in the Journal Star newspaper by Justin Wan Wednesday, Sept. 2, the Big Ten must provide a copy of its handbook and the results of a vote on Aug. 11 to postpone fall sports. The vote was 11-3 that day.

However, the Big Ten will not have to release items such as medical studies, transcripts, videos, meeting notes or other data related to the vote.

In rendering her decision, Strong noted the requests were too broad for a shortened timeline.

"The Court is also somewhat uneasy about the potential for harassment if the individual votes of Council members are publicly revealed," Strong wrote according to Wan's article. "Indeed, considering that the purpose of the motion is not to prepare for a temporary injunction hearing, the Court wonders if the Plaintiffs are motivated, at least in part, by the hope that Council members will be pressured to change their mind.

"Finally, the plaintiffs moved for expedited discovery far in an advance of the typical discovery process, which is also a factor often considered by federal courts."