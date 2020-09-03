No matter how long the wait will be until the Indiana football program will be able to resume playing games, the team understands in today’s world, their focus can only be on one thing— what’s in front of them.

“The game was taken away from them for now, and we have the opportunity to become faster, to become a little bit stronger,” Senior Assistant Athletic Director for Football Performance, Aaron Wellman, told the media. “Right now, we are kind of in this period where the focus is that we do not know what is looming.”

Although Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has been adamant on not revisiting the decision of college football this fall following an open letter he published on Aug. 19, there has been pressure from outside sources pushing for the Big Ten to reverse their stance on the postponement of the season.

On Aug. 27, eight Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit against the Big Ten, seeking an injunctive order to revoke the conference’s decision to cancel the football season this fall.

Most recently on Sept. 1, President Donald Trump tweeted that he had a “very productive” conversation with Warren, and that the talks to play as soon as possible “would be good (great!) for everyone— Players, Fans, Country. On the one yard line!”