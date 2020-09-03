 2022 WR Matthew Golden interested in visiting Indiana following offer
2022 WR Matthew Golden interested in visiting Indiana following offer

Alec Lasley • TheHoosier
Senior Writer
@allasley

September 1st was the first day that college football coaches could make direct contact with class of 2022 recruits. One of the prospects that landed an offer from Indiana was Klein Cain (TX) wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Indiana assistant and wide receivers coach Grant Heard has been extremely active on the recruiting trail and that has been no different with his relationship with Golden.

"Before I got the offer, coach Heard had talked to me about the offense that they run and how much they like to throw the ball. He told me if I wanted the ball in my hands that’s the school," Golden told TheHoosier.com. "He told me he wanted me to come visit when the campus opens back up and then after that he told me he wanted to offer me.

"I have a strong and true relationship with him (Heard). It's an amazing, great program with good coaches," Golden added.

