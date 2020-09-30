TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 30th

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Tonight former #iubase standouts Aaron Slegers (Tampa Bay) and Jonathan Stiever (White Sox) begin their pursuit of a World Series ring as the #MLBPostseason opens today.

Congrats to our guy #TheStable QB Mr. Penix and another Tampa Product Whop Philyor. Photo Credit: IU Football pic.twitter.com/GTFt7UjLpq

Jonathan Stiever not on the roster but can be added to next round should they advance. #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/uFERfZfsBm

Will Hoosiers CB Jaylin Williams' maturity translate into more production?-- Indy Star

MERCER, IU SET OUT TO MAINTAIN MLB PIPELINE-- Hoosier Sports Report

Here’s what IU athletes agree to if they opt out of the season-- Crimson Quarry

IU looking to build depth at CB-- The Herald Bulletin

More than 50 years later, IU’s bison mascot refuses to be forgotten-- Indiana Daily Student

10 Questions With Joey Brunk-- IU Athletics