TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 30th

{{ timeAgo('2020-09-30 03:00:00 -0500') }} other sports Edit

The Hoosier Daily: September 30th

Noah Gastineau • TheHoosier
Staff

Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

Scene on TheHoosier

Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 3 Around the NFL

Hoosiers have mixed results in shortened MLB season

Depth and 'next man up' mentality look to fill hole left by injured Ball

Big Ten comes into focus for four-star DB Trevell Mullen

Mullen Ready to Lead Indiana Secondary in 2020

Tweets of the Day

Headlines

Will Hoosiers CB Jaylin Williams' maturity translate into more production?-- Indy Star

MERCER, IU SET OUT TO MAINTAIN MLB PIPELINE-- Hoosier Sports Report

Here’s what IU athletes agree to if they opt out of the season-- Crimson Quarry

IU looking to build depth at CB-- The Herald Bulletin

More than 50 years later, IU’s bison mascot refuses to be forgotten-- Indiana Daily Student

10 Questions With Joey Brunk-- IU Athletics

Indiana Sports Beat Lineup

Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show.

Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays.

Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays.

Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.

Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.

Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) joins the show on Wednesday to discuss more on the Indiana HS football rankings and more.

----

