TheHoosier - The Hoosier Daily: September 30th

The Hoosier Daily: September 30th
Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Get a 60-Day FREE trial to TheHoosier.com with promo code IU60
Scene on TheHoosier
Hoosiers in the Pros: Week 3 Around the NFL
Hoosiers have mixed results in shortened MLB season
Depth and 'next man up' mentality look to fill hole left by injured Ball
Big Ten comes into focus for four-star DB Trevell Mullen
Tweets of the Day
Tonight former #iubase standouts Aaron Slegers (Tampa Bay) and Jonathan Stiever (White Sox) begin their pursuit of a World Series ring as the #MLBPostseason opens today.— PaulGable (@PaulEGable) September 29, 2020
QB1. pic.twitter.com/jfq3F1bvu2— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 29, 2020
OL + DL appreciation post. 💥 pic.twitter.com/JpmjwOWJYP— Indiana Football (@IndianaFootball) September 29, 2020
Congrats to our guy #TheStable QB Mr. Penix and another Tampa Product Whop Philyor.— The Stable (@CJBennett_08) September 29, 2020
Photo Credit: IU Football pic.twitter.com/GTFt7UjLpq
Good luck, @aslegers! #ProIU https://t.co/fIiUzR7xjm— Indiana Baseball (@IndianaBase) September 29, 2020
Jonathan Stiever not on the roster but can be added to next round should they advance. #iubase ⚪️🔴⚾️ https://t.co/uFERfZfsBm— iubase.com (@iubase17) September 29, 2020
Headlines
Will Hoosiers CB Jaylin Williams' maturity translate into more production?-- Indy Star
MERCER, IU SET OUT TO MAINTAIN MLB PIPELINE-- Hoosier Sports Report
Here’s what IU athletes agree to if they opt out of the season-- Crimson Quarry
IU looking to build depth at CB-- The Herald Bulletin
More than 50 years later, IU’s bison mascot refuses to be forgotten-- Indiana Daily Student
10 Questions With Joey Brunk-- IU Athletics
Indiana Sports Beat Lineup
Indiana Sports Beat has some new co-hosts joining Jim Coyle for the episodes during the week. Mondays will have Dylan Sinn (@DylanSinn) from the Fort Wayne Journal Gazette joining the show.
Kevin Brockway (@KevinBrockwayG1) of CNHI Sports Indiana will join the show on Tuesdays.
Dustin Dopirak (@DustinDopirak) of the 317 Podcast on the Crow Worthy Network will join on Wednesdays.
Episodes on Thursdays will feature Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) of the Saturday Tradition.
Fridays will have former IU Basketball player Verdell Jones (@Vj3_217) coming on the show to finish out the week.
Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) joins the show on Wednesday to discuss more on the Indiana HS football rankings and more.
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.