Check out how these former Indiana football players fared in Week 3 of NFL action:

Nate Sudfeld (Philadelphia Eagles)

Sudfeld is currently listed as the third quarterback on the depth chart for Philadelphia, behind starter Carson Wentz and rookie Jalen Hurts. The Eagles tied the Bengals on Sunday afternoon, 23-23.

Jordan Howard (Miami Dolphins)

Howard received three carries and recorded just one yard on the ground Thursday night, however he did score a rushing touchdown. It was the third straight week in which Howard scored a rushing touchdown for Miami, and third touchdown of the season for Howard overall. The Dolphins defeated the Jaguars, 31-13.

Nick Westbrook (Tennessee Titans)

Westbrook got his first taste of playing time for Tennessee on Sunday, and received two targets from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. However, Westbrook was not able to bring in any of those targets. The Titans defeated the Vikings, 31-30.

Ian Thomas (Carolina Panthers)

Thomas reeled in one reception for nine yards on Sunday for Carolina. The tight end received two targets during the game. The Panthers defeated the Chargers, 21-16.

Jason Spriggs (Chicago Bears)

Spriggs is currently listed as the backup left tackle behind Charles Leno Jr. for the Bears. The Bears defeated the Falcons, 30-26 on Sunday.

Wes Martin (Washington Football Team)

Martin is currently listed as the starting left guard for Washington. He played in all 65 snaps on offense for Washington on Sunday. Washington lost to the Browns, 34-20.

Dan Feeney (Los Angeles Chargers)

Feeney is dealing with an undisclosed injury following a play in which he was on the field as Los Angeles was attempting to kick a field goal against Carolina. His injury status is unknown at this time, however he came up limping after the field goal attempt. The Chargers lost to the Panthers, 21-16.

Rodger Saffold III (Tennessee Titans)

Saffold III is currently listed as the starting left guard for Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Vikings, 31-30 on Sunday.

Brandon Knight (Dallas Cowboys)

Knight has momentum swinging in his favor after performing well against the Falcons last week. He is battling for increased playing time after the Cowboys’ starting right tackle, La’el Collins, went down with an injury. The Cowboys lost to the Seahawks on Sunday, 38-31.

