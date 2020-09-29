Below is a press release detailing how each former player performed this season.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With the 2020 Major League Baseball season in the books, it’s time to look at the seasons seven former Hoosiers posted.

LHP Caleb Baragar – San Francisco Giants

Made his Major League debut in 2020, leading the Giants in wins, posting a 5-1 record out of the bullpen this season. Appeared in 24 games with one start, striking out 19 batters in 22.1 innings pitched.

OF Alex Dickerson – San Francisco Giants

Had a career year for the Giants, hitting .298 on the season with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 27 RBI in 52 games. Tore the cover off the baseball in September, hitting .400 with nine doubles, six homers and 13 RBI.

LHP Kyle Hart – Boston Red Sox

Made his Major League debut on Aug. 13 for the Red Sox. Made four starts over the course of the season before landing on the 60-day injured list.

C Josh Phegley – Chicago Cubs

Appeared in 11 games for the Cubs on the season. Hit a pinch-hit, two-run homer in a 9-3 win over St. Louis on Aug. 19.

Phegley and the Cubs advanced to the postseason.

OF Kyle Schwarber – Chicago Cubs

Helped lead the Cubs to the National League Central Division title, appearing in 59 of 60 games for the Cubs on the season. Hit 11 home runs and drove in 24 to go with six doubles and 30 runs scored.

Schwarber and the Cubs advanced to the postseason.

RHP Aaron Slegers – Tampa Bay Rays

Played an integral role out of the bullpen for the Rays, helping guide them to the American League East Division crown and the No. 1 seed in the AL. Appeared in 11 games, earning two saves while posting a 3.46 ERA. Struck out 19 batters in 26 innings pitched.

Slegers and Tampa Bay advanced to the postseason.

RHP Jonathan Stiever – Chicago White Sox

Made his Major League debut for the White Sox on Sept. 13, pitching 3.2 innings with three strikeouts. Made two starts on the year.

Stiever and the White Sox advanced to the postseason.

