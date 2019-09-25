Tweets of the day, video of the day, plus the latest headlines surrounding Indiana Athletics.

IU Athletics announces that Jerome Hunter is involved in all basketball-related activities and "continues to progress" after his season-ending surgery last year. #iubb

"He's [Race] a beast on the boards." Indiana has a lot of depth in the post and @DDavis2016 breaks down the strengths of all three of his fellow big men. #iubb pic.twitter.com/MHC1K4Ud10

Freshman Armaan Franklin says the transition so far hasn’t been really tough. Credits the upperclassmen for helping him. #iubb

#Butler transfer @JoeyBrunk now sporting cream and crimson. The RS junior has two years of eligibility with #iubb . pic.twitter.com/Iy7OeP7H7B

Peyton Hendershot is currently 5th nationally in receiving yards by a tight end. #iufb

Insider: IU basketball's big what-if, Jerome Hunter, is finally back on the court -- Indianapolis Star

Indiana seniors De'Ron Davis and Devonte Green get one last shot at glory -- Hoosier Maven

2019 Indiana Men’s Basketball Media Day: What We Learned from Day One -- The Hoosier Network

Which college coaches would you want for the next 10 years? We asked our experts -- The Athletic