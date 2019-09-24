Indiana redshirt freshman forward Jerome Hunter has returned to basketball activities after multiple surgeries to his lower leg throughout his first year in Bloomington.

Indiana forward Jerome Hunter’s first season on campus was met with a whirlwind of health issues that featured three surgeries between the months of November 2018 and April 2019. Some time closer toward his November procedure, he had another surgery. All of them were for an undisclosed lower leg injury.

Tuesday, five months following his last surgery, IU Athletics announced that he is participating in all basketball-related activities and he “continues to progress” as the fall continues.

Now he’s going into the 2019 season with the anticipation of being able to contribute.

“I’m excited to be back with my teammates,” Hunter said Tuesday. “Seeing them practice last year and seeing all the hard-fought games they went through last year, I was motivated to get back this year.”

Hunter came to Bloomington as part of the Class of 2018, rated as the No. 10 small forward and the No. 52 player nationally. He was known for his versatility – able to play inside and on the perimeter – as well as his scoring ability. At 6-foot-7, he was another long athlete recruited by Archie Miller but was the one with the most promise.

For a team that ranked 89th in field goal percentage, 317th in three-point percentage and often found it difficult to create its own shots, Indiana could have used a talented scorer like Hunter, and as the season wore on, his presence on the floor was evidently missed.

And as he sat on the bench and watched his teammates play those tough games – games like an overtime road loss to No. 6 Michigan State in East Lansing, two close home losses to Iowa and Purdue, and the comeback against Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament that came up short – his teammates sympathized with him.

“It’s always hard for someone to come into college and not be able to play there their first year, especially with the things that he dealt with,” IU forward De’Ron Davis said Tuesday. “We were all there for him, and we’re glad that he’s back.”