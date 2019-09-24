Indiana’s offensive line not yet set in stone following Cronk injury
An injury to Coy Cronk on Saturday against UConn has been confirmed to be season ending. As a result, Indiana will prepare three offensive tackles to play against Michigan State on Sept. 28.
Redshirt sophomore Caleb Jones is currently listed as the Hoosiers' starting left tackle, with true freshman Matthew Bedford slotted behind him. Fifth-year senior DaVondre Love will play right tackle if Bedford isn't prepared to play on Saturday, making Jones the starter on the left in Cronk's place.
Indiana’s senior left tackle Coy Cronk fell to the turf on Saturday with a devastating injury during the team’s week four win over UConn. He was beginning to get carted off the field in an aircast around his right leg when the team cleared the sidelines and met him on the field.
Head coach Tom Allen confirmed on Monday that Cronk will require surgery this week, subsequently ending his senior season.
“Coy Cronk, unfortunately, as many of you saw during the game, experienced a lower leg injury that was serious, so he'll be having surgery this week and he'll be out for the season,” Allen said. “He'll bounce back, but just a tough break for him. Love that guy, just everything he brings to our program and has brought to our program as one of our captains, one of our leaders.”
In his absence, the Hoosiers immediately turned to redshirt sophomore Caleb Jones, who was able to slide over from his usual right tackle position and slot in on the offensive line in place of Cronk. Fifth-year senior DaVondre love took snaps replacing Jones of the right.
Making his collegiate debut in the fourth quarter was Matthew Bedford, a 6-foot-6, 307-pound left tackle and true freshman. It is uncertain which offensive line combination Indiana will deploy against Michigan State to begin the game on Sept. 28, but Allen said all three linemen will prepare to play.
“We can move Caleb to left tackle, which we did in the game right away, and then DaVondre Love is in the mix there to play,” Allen said. “Matthew Bedford, played him there in the fourth quarter and he'll be in the mix to play. Aidan Rafferty is a guy that's got to step up.”
Rafferty, a redshirt freshman for the Hoosiers, will be the next man up should the team suffer another injury to the tackle position. As for Jones, Allen said he is going to need him to learn both right and left tackle for the upcoming matchup.
All three tackles bring something different to the table for the Hoosiers. Jones is a surefire starter as he’s been all season, and he adds flexibility with his ability to play on either the right or left tackle positions. Bedford has the physical tools to be a starting Big Ten offensive linemen, but his collegiate experience resides only in the 19 snaps he took at left tackle during the team’s win against UConn on Saturday.
“It takes young guys, freshmen especially, a little bit more time to pick up the playbook and all the calls,” senior Hunter Littlejohn said of Bedford on Monday. “I think in terms of just his skill, he’s ready to go. He played a bunch last week, knocking people down, stuff you like to see on film. The biggest thing with him is he just has to get in the playbook unlike any way he has before.”
The opposite is true for Love, who has accrued a wealth of experience in his five years with the program, but lacks the skillset that would have allowed him to be a full-time starter.
“He knows the playbook very well, and you can always count on him to make his assignments, make his calls,” Littlejohn said. “That’s where I feel very comfortable with DaVondre. I think now it’s just a matter for him just going and proving it. It’s his last shot, give everything you’ve got because after this you’ve got nothing left.”
As it currently stands, Jones is listed as the starting left tackle with Bedford as his backup, while Love is in position to start at right tackle.
Those assignments are always subject to change throughout the week as the team prepares to travel to East Lansing to kickoff against No. 25 Michigan State.
Michigan State boasts the fifth-best run defense in the NCAA, according to ESPN. The Spartans have allowed just 52.3 yards per game on the ground. The matchup will prove to be a challenge no matter what players are set to start for the Hoosiers.
For seniors Littlejohn and Simon Stepaniak, they’ll be the ones guiding Bedford during this week of practice. When he returns to the program, Cronk will continue to be a leader for the team and especially the young offensive linemen.
If Bedford isn't ready in time for kickoff, Indiana will be in position to play the game with Jones and Love at the tackle positions.
It’s always an unfortunate situation to lose a four-year starter on your football team, but in Cronk’s absence, Jones and Bedford will be forced to develop at an accelerated rate against the Hoosiers’ remaining schedule within the Big Ten.
“That's how we're going to approach it right now and so we'll approach this week, obviously we had the bye the following week so it gives us some more chances to continue to get important reps,” Allen said. “But all the focus right now is getting those guys ready to play against Michigan State.”
