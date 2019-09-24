Redshirt sophomore Caleb Jones is currently listed as the Hoosiers' starting left tackle, with true freshman Matthew Bedford slotted behind him. Fifth-year senior DaVondre Love will play right tackle if Bedford isn't prepared to play on Saturday, making Jones the starter on the left in Cronk's place.

An injury to Coy Cronk on Saturday against UConn has been confirmed to be season ending. As a result, Indiana will prepare three offensive tackles to play against Michigan State on Sept. 28.

Indiana’s senior left tackle Coy Cronk fell to the turf on Saturday with a devastating injury during the team’s week four win over UConn. He was beginning to get carted off the field in an aircast around his right leg when the team cleared the sidelines and met him on the field.

Head coach Tom Allen confirmed on Monday that Cronk will require surgery this week, subsequently ending his senior season.

“Coy Cronk, unfortunately, as many of you saw during the game, experienced a lower leg injury that was serious, so he'll be having surgery this week and he'll be out for the season,” Allen said. “He'll bounce back, but just a tough break for him. Love that guy, just everything he brings to our program and has brought to our program as one of our captains, one of our leaders.”

In his absence, the Hoosiers immediately turned to redshirt sophomore Caleb Jones, who was able to slide over from his usual right tackle position and slot in on the offensive line in place of Cronk. Fifth-year senior DaVondre love took snaps replacing Jones of the right.

Making his collegiate debut in the fourth quarter was Matthew Bedford, a 6-foot-6, 307-pound left tackle and true freshman. It is uncertain which offensive line combination Indiana will deploy against Michigan State to begin the game on Sept. 28, but Allen said all three linemen will prepare to play.

“We can move Caleb to left tackle, which we did in the game right away, and then DaVondre Love is in the mix there to play,” Allen said. “Matthew Bedford, played him there in the fourth quarter and he'll be in the mix to play. Aidan Rafferty is a guy that's got to step up.”

Rafferty, a redshirt freshman for the Hoosiers, will be the next man up should the team suffer another injury to the tackle position. As for Jones, Allen said he is going to need him to learn both right and left tackle for the upcoming matchup.

All three tackles bring something different to the table for the Hoosiers. Jones is a surefire starter as he’s been all season, and he adds flexibility with his ability to play on either the right or left tackle positions. Bedford has the physical tools to be a starting Big Ten offensive linemen, but his collegiate experience resides only in the 19 snaps he took at left tackle during the team’s win against UConn on Saturday.

“It takes young guys, freshmen especially, a little bit more time to pick up the playbook and all the calls,” senior Hunter Littlejohn said of Bedford on Monday. “I think in terms of just his skill, he’s ready to go. He played a bunch last week, knocking people down, stuff you like to see on film. The biggest thing with him is he just has to get in the playbook unlike any way he has before.”