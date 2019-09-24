Listen to what they had to say in the videos below.

Indiana basketball began its two-day media day event with all 11 scholarship players at the podium in Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday afternoon.

All 11 scholarship players addressed the media to look ahead to the 2019 season, while head coach Archie Miller will talk with the media Wednesday after making a recruiting trip Tuesday.

Highlights of the first day included:

- Devonte Green and De'Ron Davis discussing taking on stronger leadership roles in2019.

- Jerome Hunter discussing his health after missing most of the 2018 season.

- Rob Phinesee looking to improve overall and continuing to take pride in his on-ball defense.

- Al Durham continuing to take his outside shooting seriously.

- Race Thompson discussing the difficulty of his injury-ridden campaign last year.

- An introduction to Butler graduate transfer Joey Brunk.

- Freshman Trayce Jackson-Davis and Armaan Franklin discussing the transition to college.